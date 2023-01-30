“They Are in Insane Shape”- Joe Rogan Left Astonished With Soccer Players’ Remarkable Fitness Levels

Soccer is one of the trickiest sports to master. With so much competition across the globe, a person starting out in the sport needs to work on his fitness first. Soccer Athletes also need to be extremely Agile and flexible to play the sport every week. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes out there in the last decade at least. Recently, Joe Rogan spoke about how surprised he was looking at the fitness of soccer players.

The famous American broadcaster spoke to his audience mainly about ‘cardio vascular’ fitness among soccer players mainly.

Joe Rogan was Shocked over soccer fitness levels!

Recently, on the Joe Rogan Experience, Soccer players’ physical conditioning astonished Joe Rogan. Rogan said, “Soccer is particularly a difficult sport in terms of your cardiovascular function. Those guys are in f**king insane shape because you have to be. The amount of strain they’re sprinting”.

The American broadcaster could not wrap his head around how fit some of the local soccer players were in his area itself. Rogan continued, “. I went to see Austin. Austin has a soccer league and I went to see it live and I was really impressed. I was first of all impressed but these guys having f**king thoroughbred legs”.

Rogan concluded by explaining why he thinks a soccer player’s legs need to be so carved out. Rogan said, “I mean they are in insane shape and just the demand as a person who works out watching the demand that’s required to the body to be able to perform that way sprinting constantly”. Soccer as a sport demands a lot from its players. However, every player cannot be the fastest and buffest together.

Every player has their own strengths and weaknesses. Some of the fastest players in the game are on the slimmer side. While some of the best defenders in soccer are on the bulkier and slower side.

Inaki Williams has silently beaten Cristiano Ronaldo!

The first name of every ‘fittest soccer players’ list will shock you. Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi does not rank first on that list. Atletico Madrid’s Inaki Williams ranks first on this list. The Ghanaian Winger had a record going strong right up until yesterday. Williams had played 251 consecutive La Liga games. The Pacey Ghanian had not missed starting a game in La Liga since 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an obvious mention on this list. The Portuguese soccer Legend might not be the fastest anymore but still seems like the strongest player of this generation. Lionel Messi is up there with Ronaldo in terms of fitness. However, the Argentine reportedly considers working on his pace that would suit his natural game. Other players like James Milner, Leon Goretzka, and Mohamed Salah are a few other regular names on these lists.

Who do you think is the strongest and fittest soccer player of all time? Let us know in the comments below.