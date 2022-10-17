These were the top performers at the MHSAA girls golf state Finals

Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association girls golf state championship tournaments over the weekend.

Farmington Hills Mercy won a state Championship in Division 2, South Lyon and Cranbrook became state runner-ups and there were plenty of individuals who put together all-state finishes.

Let’s take a look at the top individual performances from our local Golfers at the state finals:

Brooke Bugajewski, Bloomfield Hills

As the Black Hawks’ Lone competitor, the senior shot rounds of 84 and 85 for a two-day score of 169, which was good enough for 25th place individually in the D-1 field.

Colleen Hand, Bloomfield Hills Marian

The senior placed 31st individually after carding rounds of 89 and 84 for a two-day 173. The Mustangs took 11th as a team with the help of senior Shannon Snyder (191), junior Stella Lowman (191), freshman Pippa Dawson (189) and a two-round split with junior Lauren Kopera (101) and sophomore Campbell Whitty (107).

Mackenzie Behnke, Cranbrook

The Cranes were the state runner-ups in D-3 thanks to an all-state performance by this junior. She carded rounds of 77 and 83 for a two-day 160, which was good enough to tie for ninth place individually with Freeland’s Averie Pumford and Ludington’s Emma McKinley. Others performing well for Cranbrook included Juniors Sienna Illitch (171) and Anya Samsonov (171), sophomore Sophia Kouza (176) and a two-day split between sophomore Chiara Martella (85) and freshman Sydney Behnke (105).

Rye Mon, Detroit Country Day

The Yellowjackets placed seventh as a team in the D-3 state Finals following this senior’s 17th-place effort as an individual. She shot a pair of 82s for a two-day 164. Joining her at the tournament were Juniors Becca Borgia (182), Trinity Chen (197) and Riley McAlpine (210) and sophomore Rebekah Maibach (170).

Venetia Chap, Farmington

The junior tied for 10th place individually with Plymouth’s Brooke Morris and Rochester’s Madison Yang after carding rounds of 84 and 76 for a two-day 160. The Falcons finished 17th as a team in the D-1 tournament. Helping Chap, who finished as an all-stater, were Seniors Lucy Kent (192) and Brynn Brown (237), junior Allie Nowak (243) and sophomore Madelina Rider (249).

Maeve Casey, Farmington Hills Mercy

The Marlins became the D-2 state Champions thanks to a pair of all-state individual performances. One of which came from Casey, a sophomore who shot rounds of 79 and 80 for a two-day 159, which was good enough for fourth place individually. The other came from senior Chloe Vig, who had rounds of 78 and 88 for a two-day 166 and a ninth-place finish. Both received help from senior Mia Juday (202), junior Abby Slankster (181) and sophomore Lila Polakowski (178).

