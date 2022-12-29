These were our most popular stories in 2022 | Golf News and Tour Information

Speaking of using different metrics to gauge a story’s reach, no story in 2022 triggered more emails and texts from people inside the golf industry than this Shane Ryan story about the harsh new reality for club professionals. Whereas many Golfers might envy club pros for getting to go to work every day at a golf course, Ryan instead depicts an overworked, underpaid workforce who never get to leave the golf course. The same people who were drawn to the job because of their love for golf have come to resent the game because they rarely get to play while everyone around them is seemingly playing more than ever. Credit to Ryan for not only pitching the story, but executing it so well the right people are getting the message that something needs to change.