These versatile golf shoes are equal parts stylish and comfortable

Cole Haan should be your new resource golf shoes you can wear on the course, the court, the city and beyond. You probably recognize the brand as the maker of your go-to office shoes. They’re the brains behind those shoes that look like classic brogues on top, but sneakers on the bottom — the Mullet of dress shoes, if you will.

The reason those shoes are so popular is because they’re so comfortable, and that’s because of Cole Haan’s proprietary zerogrand cushioning. That, unsurprisingly, translates to their golf line.

Lately, we’re especially loving their Overtake model for its sneaker-like versatility. Despite their soft, breathable upper, these shoes are water resistant and easy to wipe clean. They look cool and offer great traction as far as spikeless kicks are concerned. You’ll definitely gravitate towards these shoes when you’re heading to the golf course and when you’re not.

Overtake Golf Shoe $150 These sneaker-like golf shoes, available in white and black, are meant to be worn on or off the course. buy now