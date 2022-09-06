These two commentators dancing (humping?) to ‘Jump Around’ won the college football weekend | This is the Loop

Before we get to helmet stickers, one last Shoutout to the Wisco fans. This remains one of the four or five preeminent traditions in the sport, the type you drop everything you are doing to watch before you keep scrolling on Twitter or Instagram. Our attention spans are extremely limited nowadays, but when you see “Jump Around hits different at night” on social media, you put your phone on landscape mode and drink it in. This is Week 1 in a damn blowout against Illinois State, mind you: