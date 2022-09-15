These stylish floral prints are perfect for fall golf

Need a wardrobe refresh? Try one of these stylish fall florals. Courtesy

Although floral prints are usually associated with springtime, all it takes is a subtle change in the color palette, and voila! You have a floral suitable for fall.

The items below from Nike and Puma showcase traditional autumnal colors like orange and blue, while RLX Golf’s matching pieces mix pastels with deep blue and forest green to create a pattern that feels seasonally appropriate year-round.

Check out some of our favorite fall florals in detail below, and make sure to browse through the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop for more of the latest gear for your game.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Nike Floral Print Sleeveless $44.97 The Nike Floral Print polo brings new energy to a course classic with tonal colors, a racer back, and a V-neck design. The fabric is breathable to keep the skin ventilated, lightweight for all day wear, and stretchable to keep you moving with ease throughout your day. Buy Now View Product

Puma PWRShape Gust O’ Wind $75 Puma’s PWRShape Women’s bottoms are designed to be comfortable, easy to wear, and made to move. With a variety of fabrics, lengths, and cuts, there are plenty of options to fit her needs on the course or off. Buy Now View Product

Puma Matt Hibiscus $60 The Puma MATTR (Materials, Technology & Research) Hibiscus Polo is built with the performance fabric designed for the highest level of comfort no matter the climate condition. Perfect for all day on the course while keeping you comfortable! Buy Now View Product

Puma Nassau $50 The comfort unrestricted range of motion you will experience wearing Puma Womens Nassau Golf Shorts will have you jumping for joy. Crafted with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and cool, these Womens golf shorts feature a half elastic waistband that adds some extra stretch and comfort to your round of golf. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Lightweight Airflow ¼ Zip Pullover $145 The RLX Golf Lightweight Airflow ¼ Zip Pullover is designed with a printed finish and offers performance fabric that is breathable, Lightweight and Moisture wicking. The Pullover is equipped with pockets, so feel free to bring along accessories/personal items as needed. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Aim Novelty Print 17″ $145 The RLX Aim Skort is designed with stretch fabric that keeps you moving with ease. Aim displays RLX print at the front and features under shorts to keep you covered. It is equipped with pockets so you can bring along accessories/personal items as needed. Buy Now View Product