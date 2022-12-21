These sleek and stylish Jordans are on sale for a limited time

If you hurry, you can snag these Jordans at a nice discount. Courtesy

If you’ve never thought of yourself as a Jordan-shoe golfer, perhaps *this* is the pair that will change your mind.

The Nike Jordan ADG 4 is a low-profile shoe that features a full-grain leather upper and spikeless outsole, giving it a look that is both classic and sophisticated.

The Jordan details are a bit more subtle in this shoe than other Jordan iterations. The Jumpman logo is small and understated, featured on a silver lace clip on each side of the shoe, and Jordan’s trademark elephant print is showcased via a small patch on the heel.

The best part? The shoe is on sale for a limited time! Click on the link below to reveal a discount of nearly $50! But hurry — this deal is too good to last for much longer.

To shop more stylish gear for your game, check out GOLF’s Pro Shop.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Nike Jordan ADG 4 $185 Nike’s Jordan ADG 4 is designed for ALL-DAY GOLF. It infuses an incredibly classic silhouette with retro Jordan flavor, displaying Jordan branding and the iconic elephant print on the heel. The golf shoe features a full-grain leather upper that is soft and supple and a Nike React foam midsole that is lightweight, durable, and delivers a smooth, responsive ride. The rubber spikeless outsole has an integrated traction pattern that perfectly pairs the grip you need with the versatility and comfort you want. Buy Now View Product