These Rutherford basketball teammates played away ball at home

It was a scene that has played out many times before in Rutherford gyms.

With two minutes left on the clock, Harmony Marquez, a freshman guard for Saint Anselm College’s Women’s basketball team, stole the ball just before half court. She quickly passed to her longtime teammate and fellow freshman Gina Gaccione, who dribbled towards the basket.

In just a few steps, Gaccione scored an easy layup, widening the Falcons’ lead over Felician University by two as the first half drew to a close. The crowd cheered — but not for the home team.

They cheered for Marquez and Gaccione, two homegrown players who learned the game on Rutherford basketball courts and had returned to their hometown Thursday, playing before a lively crowd of familiar faces once again.

This time they were Division II athletes.

Although this was a Northeast-10 Conference away game for their Saint Anselm team, there was nothing more familiar than being back in Bergen County for these two teammates.

“It was great,” Marquez said Moments after Saint Anselm triumphed, 68-46. “Growing up here, [and now] we get the opportunity to play together — not only to win, but to play on the court here at home. It was great seeing the whole crowd of Mostly Saint Anselm [fans] and knowing that’s our family and everyone.”

Although Marquez and Gaccione traveled more than 250 miles from their New Hampshire campus for this matchup, the game offered some major home field advantage for the Falcons. The Felician Gymnasium was filled with fans cheering for Saint Anselm. The crowd included Marquez and Gaccione’s friends, family, former teammates and coaches. Whenever either player scored or was subbed into action, the crowd cheered again.

