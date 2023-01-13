These Rutherford basketball teammates played away ball at home

It was a scene that has played out many times before in Rutherford gyms.

With two minutes left on the clock, Harmony Marquez, a freshman guard for Saint Anselm College’s Women’s basketball team, stole the ball just before half court. She quickly passed to her longtime teammate and fellow freshman Gina Gaccione, who dribbled towards the basket.

In just a few steps, Gaccione scored an easy layup, widening the Falcons’ lead over Felician University by two as the first half drew to a close. The crowd cheered — but not for the home team.

They cheered for Marquez and Gaccione, two homegrown players who learned the game on Rutherford basketball courts and had returned to their hometown Thursday, playing before a lively crowd of familiar faces once again.

This time they were Division II athletes.

Although this was a Northeast-10 Conference away game for their Saint Anselm team, there was nothing more familiar than being back in Bergen County for these two teammates.

“It was great,” Marquez said Moments after Saint Anselm triumphed, 68-46. “Growing up here, [and now] we get the opportunity to play together — not only to win, but to play on the court here at home. It was great seeing the whole crowd of Mostly Saint Anselm [fans] and knowing that’s our family and everyone.”

Although Marquez and Gaccione traveled more than 250 miles from their New Hampshire campus for this matchup, the game offered some major home field advantage for the Falcons. The Felician Gymnasium was filled with fans cheering for Saint Anselm. The crowd included Marquez and Gaccione’s friends, family, former teammates and coaches. Whenever either player scored or was subbed into action, the crowd cheered again.

The game was also an early highlight for the two freshmen in their blossoming careers. Saint Anselm improved to 7-9 overall, although they are 3-7 in their conference. Marquez ended the game with a career-high 13 points and seven rebounds in what was only her second collegiate start as a freshman.

“To watch her start and have a career high for her — and then having a career high back here in Rutherford in front of everyone,” said Shevon Marquez, Harmony’s mother. “That’s what I think is the most special.”

Marquez and Gaccione grew up playing basketball together in Rutherford. They played in the same rec leagues, and on the same AAU travel team, New Jersey Freedom. Although the pair played at different high schools — Marquez at Rutherford High School and Gaccione at Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township — it was a lucky coincidence they were both recruited by the Coach at Saint Anselm, their parents said.

“I think once one found out that the other was going to that college, and the college was looking at both of them, I think it made it just a little bit easier for them to make the decision,” said Harry Marquez, Harmony’s father . Having Harmony in town, he added, felt like “watching her play in high school again.”

For the Gacciones, having their daughter home on Thursday coincided with another occasion — Gina’s 19th birthday.

The Gacciones are a self-described “basketball family.” Gina’s father, Brian Gaccione, is a longtime basketball coach, having coached at Rutherford High School before his current role as head coach for St. Mary’s High School in Rutherford, where his son is a junior on the basketball team. The longtime Coach is also a Rutherford native, and member of the Rutherford High School and Caldwell University halls of fame.

“It really means a lot, especially for my husband who’s been a head coach pretty much since his 20s, and now to watch his daughter play college,” said Amy Gaccione, Gina’s mother. “It’s just a great feeling to see it kind of all come full circle.”

For Gina and Harmony, though, being able to play together in college is as full circle as it gets. The two recalled after the game on Thursday how they thought their days playing together ended with AAU. They were glad to be wrong.

“That last AAU game ended, and we thought that was it. Like, we were crying,” Gaccione said. “Little did we know [our future coach] was watching us on the sideline about to offer us both” spots on the team.

“Just to be here today and be able to play, her giving me an assist in the game — that’s what we play for,” Gaccione said. “We love it.”