These Odyssey Putters Are Now At Their Lowest Ever Price

Odyssey make some of the best putters (opens in new tab) on the market, with the brand used by Jon Rahm (opens in new tab)Phil Mickelson (opens in new tab) and Xander Schauffele (opens in new tab) to name a few! They are fantastic performers and, right now, you can pick up a number of their Red Ten models at the lowest price we’ve ever seen!

At Scottsdale Golf, the Odyssey Red Ten putter (opens in new tab) is now currently under £170, offering an incredible saving of £160. What’s more, with a number of different versions, there is bound to be a model and design to suit your eye, with the Red Ten placing itself amongst the best Odyssey putters (opens in new tab) money can buy.

(Image credit: Future)

What versions are available you may ask. Well, you can pick up the Red Ten S, which features a solid, white line, the 2Ball, which has Odyssey’s familiar two-ball top that is often seen on a number of its putters, and the Triple Track, a model which can pair with a Callaway ERC Soft Triple Track golf ball (opens in new tab) for superb accuracy.

We enjoyed the performance of the Stroke Lab Black Ten putter when it came out in 2021 and assistance with aim has been taken up a notch this year with the addition of the Odyssey 2-Ball Ten and 2-Ball Triple Track Ten models.

The forgiveness on offer, especially on longer putts, was obvious. There were putts we mishit that we felt were destined to come up way short, only to roll near the full distance and sometimes scare the hole.

Along with the three mentioned above, you can grab a number of other Odyssey putters with significant savings. These include the Stroke Lab Black R-Line (opens in new tab)which is £60 off, as well as the Triple Track 2Ball (opens in new tab)which sees an Incredible £100 reduction.