These numbers show audience woes for D-FW arts groups as they struggle to lure back crowds

The worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us, but for many performing arts groups in North Texas and nationwide, audience numbers are still down.

Why are patrons dragging their feet, even as arts companies ramp up their programming? Well, it’s complicated, according to our reporting.

Related: Two years after COVID hit, D-FW arts groups are still struggling to rebuild audiences. Why?

To size up the magnitude of the problem, The News reached out to arts groups across Dallas as well as researchers. These are the most telling numbers they shared with us.

20%-25%

projected decrease in ticket sales for performing arts organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for at least the next 12 to 18 months, according to SMU DataArts, a project at the university that tracked 47 North Texas arts organizations during the pandemic.

60%+

decrease in individual contributions to North Texas arts organizations from 2019 to 2021, according to SMU DataArts.

13%

decline in contributions from trustees over the same period, according to the project.

47%

drop in paid attendance for Dallas Theater Center between the 2019 fiscal year and the past season.

23%

projected drop in paid attendance for Dallas Theater Center’s 2023 fiscal year, which began Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31 of next year.

60%

drop in season Subscriptions for Dallas Theater Center.

42%

of audiences say they’re far more selective in events than before the pandemic, according to Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

78%

of “traditional audiences have resumed going to the theater or whatever art form it is,” Tranquada said. “What that means, however, is that 22% have not yet returned to live performance. That’s nationwide, with no regional difference.”

60%

capacity for typical shows at Dallas Children’s Theater, including discounted tickets, down from 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

The audience for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performance of “Pulling Back the Curtain: Sibelius, Dvorak, and Brian Raphael Nabors,” on Friday night, Sept. 17, 2021 at the Bass Performance Hall in downtown Fort Worth. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

$2.1 million

in ticket sales during the 2020-21 season for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, down from $9.4 million before the pandemic.

$6.5 million

in ticket sales during the 2021-22 season for the DSO, up from $2.1 million the previous season.

50%-85%

capacity at DSO last season.

455,039

tickets sold for Broadway Dallas’ Broadway presentations, making this the company’s second-most attended season ever.

Arts Access is a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.

This community-funded Journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.