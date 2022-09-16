These NC high school football players are breaking records and moving up all-time lists

Just four weeks into the high school football season, a number of athletes across the state have made their mark in the NC High School Athletic Association’s football record book.

Below, we go through a few of them as they enter Week 5.

Nolan Hauser, Hough: Earlier this season, Hauser quietly moved into second place on the all-time career field goal list, passing former Cary High and NC State kicker Austin Herbert. Hauser is still 11 shy of Weddington’s Keith Duncan, who was an All-American at Iowa — and Hauser is only a few games into his junior season. Even while playing in one shortened year during his freshman season, Hauser has booted enough kicks through the uprights to close in on an all-time mark, thanks in large part to having the second-most field goals in a single season during his sophomore year .

NCHSAA Career field goal leaders

Keith Duncan, Weddington — 51 (2012-15) Nolan Hauser, Hough — 40 (2020-present) Austin Herbert, Cary — 37 (1997-1999) Shon Rouser, East Duplin — 33 (1995-1998) Patrick Woods, Pine Forest — 32 (2010-2013) BJ Green, Northwest Guilford — 31 (1985-1988) Robert Brown, Mount Airy — 30 (2014-2017)

NCHSAA single-season field goal leaders

Keith Duncan, Weddington — 22 (2015) Nolan Hauser, Hough — 21 (2021) Connor Barth, Hoggard — 20 (2003) Spencer Landried, North Davidson — 18 (2012) (road) Keith Duncan, Weddington & Clint Gwaltney, Shelby & Austin Herbert, Cary — 17 (2014, 1987, 1999, respectively)

Shamar Sutton, Northeastern: In just the first three weeks of the season, Sutton had three kickoff returns for a touchdown — one in each contest! That puts him on a potential path towards the single-season state record of five, held by HSOT’s own TJ Thorpe. There are only two listed leaders in the career category — both with seven apiece.

NCHSAA single-season kickoff returns for TD

TJ Thorpe, Jordan — 5 (2009) (road) Jarrod Spears, Harnett Central & Dijon Poole, East Duplin — 4 (2010, 2011)

Luke Bailey, Providence: Bailey ran for nine touchdowns in a single game last week — nine! That’s a new state record for rushing touchdowns, and it ties the state record for total touchdowns in a single game. Bailey * in another single-game mark — total points, in which he had 54.

NCHSAA single-game rushing TD record

Luke Bailey, Providence — 9 (2022) (road) Savone Tutt, Pamlico County & Jo Leake, West Montgomery & Mike Hill, Harnett Central & TJ Logan, Northern Guilford (2019, 2016, 2003, 2012)

NCHSAA single-game TDs scored record

(road) Luke Bailey, Providence & Savone Tutt, Pamlico County — 9 (20222019) – (road) Donnie Davis, Hope Mills & Mike Hill, Harnett Central & Julius Pickett, Swansboro & TJ Logan, Northern Guilford & Johnny Frasier, Princeton — 8 (1960, 2003, 1999, 2012, 2013)

NCHSAA single-game points scored

Savone Tutt, Pamlico County — 60 (2019) Luke Bailey, Providence — 54 (2022) Donnie Davis, Hope Mills — 50 (2013)

Javarius Green, Crest: Green had a Monster game in Week 3, finding his place among some of the top single-game receiving yardage marks in state history. In a thrilling 54-49 win over Shelby, Green had 309 yards receiving on 10 catches. That’s almost as many as he had all last year (350) and serves as a big-time breakout game for the junior.

NCHSAA single-game receiving yardage

CJ Thompson, Erwin — 372 (2016) Tykel Landrum, Hendersonville — 364 (2016) Dakwon Freeman, Currituck County — 360 (2013) Malcolm Vaught, West Bladen — 357 (2012) Chris Noble, North Davidson — 336 (2002) Javarius Green, Crest — 309 (2022) (road) Daniel Britt, Hobbton & Duce Fuller, DH Conley — 304 (2019, 2016)

Noah Rogers, Rolesville: Rogers is not only the top-ranked senior in the state by almost all recruiting websites, he’s got himself a state record — potentially. Why “potentially?” Because this isn’t a category that’s always thought of when it comes to NCHSAA records. Rogers had a streak of 16 straight games with at least one touchdown pass — all 15 games of last season plus the first game of this year — that was snapped by East Forsyth in Week 2. That should give him the most all-time, so long as no one missed potential marks made by Sage Surratt (who had 80 TDs in his career) and Mohamed Massaquoi (who had 76). It seems unlikely you could catch 76 or 80 touchdown passes in a career and not have a streak of 15, but for now we’ll list it this way:

NCHSAA Most Consecutive Games with a TD catch

Noah Rogers, Rolesville — 15 (2021-22) Jayden Borders, Shelby — 13 (2015) Landon Stevens, East Surry — 12 (2019)

Niko Sonye, ​​Leesville Road: Here’s one that didn’t register in the record books — which is in itself, noteworthy. Sonye had four interceptions against Panther Creek in Week 2. That should rank somewhere right? Well. The NCHSAA record book starts and stops with those tied for first, which is five. Sonye is tied with untold numbers of others for fifth.

NCHSAA most interceptions in a game

Lamar Landrum, Parkland & Jay Burruss, Manteo & Roland Gregory, Harding & Keenan Little, Crest — 5 (1980, 1967, 1981, 2001)

Folger Boaz, East Surry: Here’s a fun one to track the rest of the season. You would think that career passing records are hard to accomplish for this year’s Seniors because their sophomore years were shortened in order to fit in the spring window. But the two-sport star who made HSOT all-state last season in baseball and football is moving up the career lists anyway. Boaz enters this week with 6,344 yards passing, which puts him inside the top-50 in a career. It’s not out of the question that he can reach not only 7,000 — which puts him into the top 30 or so — but 8,000 — which puts him into the top 20. His brother, Jefferson Boaz, finished with 6,738 yards despite one of his varsity seasons ending with a whopping 82 touchdown passes (a state record). For now, Jefferson Boaz sits 34th in state history, while his little brother is 46th and climbing.