These NC high school football alums made Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII on February 12. Both teams have players from North Carolina on their rosters.

Philadelphia Eagles

#37 Mac McCain III (Dudley High School | Greensboro, NC)

Position: CB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

High School Class: 2017

College: NC A&T

Draft Year: 2021

Draft Pick: Undrafted

Drafted By: Undrafted

McCain has been a member of the Eagles’ practice squad throughout the season.

#69 Landon Dickerson (South Caldwell High School | Hudson, NC)

Position: OG (Pro Bowl starter)

Height: 6-6

Weight: 333

High School Class: 2016

College: Alabama

Draft Year: 2021

Draft Pick: 37th (2nd Rd)

Drafted By: Philadelphia Eagles

Strong, nasty, and surprisingly athletic, the second-year lineman is already one of the most dominant players in the league at his position. The South Caldwell High School alum earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season. Dickerson appeared to injure his elbow towards the end of the NFC Championship Game, so that will be worth monitoring.

#90 Jordan Davis (Mallard Creek High School | Charlotte, NC)

Position: NG

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 340

High School Class: 2018

College: Georgia

Draft Year: 2022

Draft Pick: 13th (1st Rd)

Drafted By: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ 2022 first round pick showed early signs of delivering on his game-wrecking promise through the halfway point of the season. Davis suffered a high ankle sprain at the end of October after getting rolled on top of a pile. Davis is now sharing snaps with former pro bowlers Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, who were signed during his injury period.

#97 Javon Hargrave (North Rowan High School | Spencer, NC)

Position: DT (Pro Bowl alternate)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 305

High School Class: 2012

College: South Carolina State

Draft Year: 2016

Draft Pick: 89th (3rd Rd)

Drafted By: Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the best pass rushing defensive tackles in the league, Hargrave finished his seventh regular season with 11 sacks and was named as a Pro Bowl alternate. Hargrave played an integral role in helping the Eagles reach 78 team sacks this season, which is second-most in NFL history to the 1984 Chicago Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs

#14 Cornell Powell (JH Rose High School | Greenville, NC)

Position: WR

Height: 6-0

Weight: 204

High School Class: 2016

College: Clemson

Draft Year: 2021

Draft Pick: 181st (5th round)

Drafted By: Kansas City Chiefs

After some time of not having a player from North Carolina, the Chiefs drafted JH Rose alum Cornell Powell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Powell is currently on the Practice Squad/Injured list.

#23 Joshua Williams (Jack Britt High School | Fayetteville, NC)

Position: CB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 197

High School Class: 2017

College: Fayetteville State

Draft Year: 2022

Draft Pick: 135th (4th Rd)

Drafted By: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs made sure to draft Fayetteville State’s standout defensive back Joshua Williams last April. Williams is an alum of Jack Britt High School. Williams had five total tackles and picked off Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game after an injury to starter L’Jarius Sneed. In the regular season, Williams started four games and was credited for 40 tackles, one interception, and seven pass breakups.