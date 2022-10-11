These local players had notable seasons this fall

The Indiana High School football regular season has reached its final week. Local teams are making their final preparations ahead of next weekend’s Sectional openers, while Penn, NorthWood, LaVille and Jimtown hope to lock up conference championships this Friday.

After three months of games, a handful of local players have had notable standout seasons.

Here are 12 local high school football players to watch this postseason.

Marshall Kmiecik, quarterback, New Prairie

New Prairie’s junior quarterback built on an impressive sophomore year, which ended in semi-state, leading the Cougars to seven consecutive wins to begin this season. In eight games Kmiecik has thrown for 618 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 632 yards and six scores

Nolan McCullough, quarterback, Penn

McCullough has been a strong rushing and passing threat in his first season as Penn’s starting quarterback. On the ground, McCullough has 476 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 819 passing yards and seven scores for the Kingsmen offense.

Owen Roeder, quarterback, NorthWood

Roeder’s second year as NorthWood’s starting quarterback is on the cusp of finishing an undefeated regular season. In eight games, the junior has thrown for over 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns, while only tossing two interceptions.

Gavin Houser, running back, Elkhart

Houser has been one of the most complete players in the Northern Indiana Conference this season. The senior running back has 11 touchdowns and as a linebacker on defense he has 27 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Lance Moser, running back, Bremen

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Moser is on the cusp of recording his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The junior back has 904 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, only one less than last year’s mark.

Noah Mungia, running back, New Prairie

Mungia, a senior running back, has paired with Kmiecik to form one of the most explosive backfields in the South Bend area. In eight games for New Prairie, Mungia has 976 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 112 receiving yards and a score.

Amari Wesson, wide receiver, South Bend Adams

Wesson has been one of the bright spots in Frank Karczewski’s first season as South Bend Adams’ head coach. In seven games, the junior wideout has 27 catches, 344 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Caleb Francis, wide receiver, South Bend Riley

Francis has been one of Riley’s many breakout players in Darrick Lee’s first season as head coach. The senior wideout has 31 receptions and 11 touchdowns in seven games for the Wildcats.

NiTareon Tuggle, wide receiver, NorthWood

NorthWood’s Speedy receiver has been a downfield scoring threat all season for the Panthers. In eight games, Tuggle has recorded over 500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior season.

Kaden Middleton, linebacker, Mishawaka Marian

Marian’s senior linebacker has had a strong season in the middle of the Knights’ defense. In six games, Middleton has recorded nearly 60 tackles while also adding two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Eli Beeney, linebacker, Glenn

Glenn’s sophomore linebacker has broken out as one of the Falcons’ top defensive players this season. In eight games, Beeney has 66 tackles and a fumble recovery in John Barron’s first season as Glenn’s football coach.

Brock Thompson, linebacker, Northridge

Thompson has been a Menace for every offense Northridge has faced this season. In his junior season, Thompson has 76 tackles, six sacks and forced a fumble in seven games for the Raiders.