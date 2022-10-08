These golf shoes pass the comfort test (and they’re currently on sale)

Cole Haan makes golf shoes now and they’re really, really good. I tested out a pair and here are my takeaways. Courtesy

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.

If I’m planning on walking more than 18 holes, these are usually the shoes I’m wearing. They’re from Cole Haan, a well-known shoe brand, but certainly not a major golf resource — until now. Their golf line effortlessly synthesizes their proprietary Grandfoam technology, durable, reliable Traction patterns and stylish designs to deliver really, really good golf shoes for both men and women. I’ve recently been Gaming the GrandPro AM Golf Sneaker.

They look like basic, run-of-the-mill (in a good way) white sneakers, so they match literally everything. They’re fully waterproof, so they’re great for dewy mornings and rainy fall afternoons alike. Plus, they’re super easy to keep clean. The foam insole is comfortable and responsive and I’ve never lost my footing despite the fact there aren’t any spikes. They’re offered in a few different color combos for both men and women, but the white version is certainly the most versatile of the bunch.

For a limited time, the brand is running a 30% off sale on the Women’s version, making these pricey $150 kicks a little more attainable at $100. The deal could last a few days or end Tonight — I don’t have any Insider info about the promotion, so get yours using the buttons below ASAP!

Cole Haan Women’s GrandPrø AM Golf Sneaker $99.95 Cole Haan’s golf line boasts Grandfoam technology, durable, reliable Traction patterns and stylish designs to deliver quality golf shoes. buy now

Here’s a link to the men’s version as well, although not currently on sale, still a solid golf shoe.

Cole Haan GrandPrø AM Golf Sneaker $150 Cole Haan’s golf line boasts Grandfoam technology, durable, reliable Traction patterns and stylish designs to deliver quality golf shoes. buy now