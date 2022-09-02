These Fall Golf Releases Are Rooted in Tradition

Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer and a shift to fall and all things associated with the year’s third season — students returning to school, football filling weekends from Friday night through Sunday, Golfers layering their apparel for brisker temperatures and squeezing in those last precious rounds before Packing the Clubs away (at least in some parts of the country) for the winter.

Here are a few items worthy of a fall look

Blue Tees Golf

Blue Tees Golf

The Maker of the Series 2 Pro+ rangefinder is showing its school spirit by retaining the NCAA Licensing rights to five of the nation’s most prestigious Universities — and football programs.

The Series 2 Pro+ can now be purchased in the university color schemes of Southern Cal, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Ohio State.

The Series 2 Pro+ rangefinder is sleek and easy to manage when making club selection. It offers a high-definition display, slope switch, advanced flag lock, pulse vibration and has a range of 800 yards — which would be a heck of a par 5.

The latest Collegiate line retails for $249.99 and can be found online and at big box stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and PGA Tour Superstores.

PXG APPAREL

PXG

PXG looked a little further than its American roots and Sonoran Desert Headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, for creative inspiration in designing its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection.

Initially, the collection’s black, gray and white color palette appears a bit drab, but there is an appeal in its simplicity. Accented with vibrant red and the line, which gives a western nod with its denim-inspired knits, deconstructed handkerchief patterns and simulated needlepoint details, takes on a fresh modern look.

The collection will have three drops this fall — The Essentials, The Edit, and Coming In Hot. “This collection evokes a sense of Western nostalgia and honors the belief that golf is more than just a sport, it’s a lifestyle,” said Renee Parsons, PXG Apparel president and executive creative director.

The Essentials dropped on Sept. 1 and has a robust 35 Styles that include bolo-inspired polos and vests and pullovers with leather paneling. While The Edit, which debuts in October, is a nod to classic handkerchiefs it is done with a pattern consisting of the PXG logo and golf iconography. In time for the holidays will be Coming In Hot, which is inspired by red pin flags and will include outerwear pieces such as the men’s zip-fleece Hoodie and Women’s short-sleeve puffer jacket.

ONCORE GOLF

OnCore Golf

Traditions tend to improve over time and OnCore Golf is hopeful its second iteration of the Vero golf ball, the Vero X2, is such an instance.

The four-piece ball’s main characteristic is its compression rating — 95 vs. 85. As a result, for players with high swing speeds, the ball will have a firmer feel. Improving upon the X1, the X2, which was selected to Golf Digest‘s Hot List in June, will deliver lower spin off the driver and a better trajectory for distance and accuracy.

The Vero X2 will be available in mid- to late-September, retail for $50 per dozen and be available online.