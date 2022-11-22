These are the South Bend high school basketball boys teams to watch

Snow is back on the ground in South Bend which only means one thing, it is time for some high school basketball.

With the girls basketball season already underway, boys teams across the state are putting in their final preparations in hopes of reaching Gainbridge Fieldhouse for this year’s state championship games.

Mishawaka Marian made its first trip to Indianapolis in program history last season before losing in the 3A state Championship game to Beech Grove, 53-43, and have Dreams of getting back down state to complete some unfinished business.

But the Knights will be challenged by other strong teams, like Penn, which boasts one of the top rosters, and top overall scorers, in the state.

Tons of Talented players across the Northern Indiana Conference and Northern Lakes Conference return this season, which is quickly approaching with games tipping off this week.

Here are the top-10 local boys basketball teams ahead of this season.

1st Penn

Last year’s Kingsmen basketball team advanced to the regional final for the first time since 2018 before falling to Chesterton and are expected to be even better this winter. Al Rhodes has a loaded squad, starting with Markus Burton, a Notre Dame signee, that averaged 26.9 points per game last year. In total, Penn returns its top-four scorers from last season with Joe Smith (12.7 PPG), Joey Garwood (9.2 PPG) and Josh Gatete (5.3 PPG) also back this year.

2. Mishawaka Marian

Marian's Deaglan Sullivan (1) drives downcourt next to Beech Grove's Adrian Holland (3) during the 3A boys basketball state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Knights advanced to their first 3A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last season before falling to Beech Grove, who won its first state title in program history. Robb Berger also brings back a talented group that won 24 games last year, including leading scorer Deaglan Sullivan (17 PPG). The Knights will have to replace two big Playmakers in Richard Brooks (16 PPG) and Kaleo Kakalia (8.9 PPG) from a season ago.

