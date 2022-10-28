These are the shortest golf courses on the PGA Tour in 2022
Port Royal Golf Club, site of this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, is the longest golf course on the island of Bermuda.
It’s also the shortest on the PGA Tour.
There are less than 10 golf courses on the entire island. There are only four courses Shorter than 7,000 yards on the Tour’s schedule for the calendar year 2022.
Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and opened in 1970. This is the fourth year for the Bermuda event.
The course plays as a par 71 and measuring 6,828 yards, making it the shortest in 2022 by 24 yards. On the other end of the scale is Torrey Pines (South) in San Diego, host of the Farmers Insurance Open. That course checks in at 7,765 yards.
Here’s a closer look at the shortest PGA Tour golf courses.
Source: pgatour.com.
Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
6,828 yards, par 71
TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
6,852 yards, par 70
Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore), Pebble Beach, California
6,957 yards, Par 71
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
6,972 yards, par 72
Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, California
7,041 yards, Par 72
Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia
7,005 yards, par 70
St. George’s G&CC, Toronto
7,014 yards, par 70
El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
7,017 yards, par 71
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
7,041 yards, par 70
Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
7,044 yards, par 70
La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
7,060 yards, par 72
PGA West (Stadium Course), La Quinta, California
7,113 yards, par 72
PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta, California
7,159 yards, par 72
