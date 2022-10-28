These are the shortest golf courses on the PGA Tour in 2022

Port Royal Golf Club, site of this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, is the longest golf course on the island of Bermuda.

It’s also the shortest on the PGA Tour.

There are less than 10 golf courses on the entire island. There are only four courses Shorter than 7,000 yards on the Tour’s schedule for the calendar year 2022.

Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and opened in 1970. This is the fourth year for the Bermuda event.

The course plays as a par 71 and measuring 6,828 yards, making it the shortest in 2022 by 24 yards. On the other end of the scale is Torrey Pines (South) in San Diego, host of the Farmers Insurance Open. That course checks in at 7,765 yards.

Here’s a closer look at the shortest PGA Tour golf courses.

Source: pgatour.com.