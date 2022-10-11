These are the new jerseys and kits for every NBA team for the 2022-23 season

We are less than a week away from the start of the NBA season, and many of the teams will be rocking new looks as the league has reimplemented the City Edition jerseys this year.

The NBA is the league that most connects with their public’s fashion and culture. These jerseys will not just serve as novelty items for each of the teams throughout the season, but will be hot items on the market for fans of each of the 30 teams in the league.

Some teams went for classic looks while others came up with brand new designs. Here are the new looks for the new season.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn we go hard. It’s basic, but classic for the Nets these years. The hard Black and White, with the block letters will be the new look for KD, Kyrie and the Nets this year.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are going purple for the 2022/23 season. The Charlotte Hornets are heavily connected to the color, just think of the Mougsy Bogues days. Notice the bee hive look on the side of the jerseys.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs will feature the “C” across their chest once again with their black and gold Jerseys. The white and claret “CAVS” jersey brings back memories of the 90′s Cleveland teams, but unfortunately for fans, those jerseys remind many of the Jordan shot over Craig Ehlo.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets paid Homage to the Mile High City with their new jerseys. Denver is all over the Jerseys. From the Skyline belt, to the mountains on the shorts, to the yellow Jordan logo on the shoulder.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons used some outside inspirations with their new blue and red stripped black jerseys. The men from Motor City will rock the DET across their chest after a voicemail from a fan influenced the design.

Golden State Warriors

The Defending NBA Champions are going back in time as they take a trip down memory lane. Run TMC used to ball out in these old school jerseys when Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin were dazzling the Bay crowd in the 90s.

Houston Rockets

Houston is paying Homage to their roots this year with a throwback look to their San Diego days. It kind of looks like the Seattle Super Sonics jerseys from the 90′s, but this aa fresh take for the new generation of Rockets fans, many of which probably didn’t even know the franchise was based in Cali before making it’s way to Texas .

LA Clippers

The Clippers jersey is designed for the other side of LA. The Lakers represent the glitz and the glam, and the Clippers represent the rough, tough side of the city. The letters look like a tattoo, and the red white and blue trimming adds a nice touch to the all black jerseys.

A closer look at the 2022/23 Statement Edition. This uniform symbolizes the team’s driven mindset, Relentless style of basketball and the commitment to the city of 𝕷𝖍𝖍𝖑𝖑𝖑𝖑𝖑 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 29, 2022

LA Lakers

The Lakers Statement Edition jerseys are a new take on a classic look. The all purple with the black sides. The prominent colors are swaying. LA will always be purple and gold as long as the Lakers are around.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland let their super star guard Damian Lillard create their uniform, and the All-Star centered the theme around team work. Lillard has done everything for the Trail Blazers over the last decade, and his most recent contribution will be debuted this year. The “pin wheel” logo is featured front and center for the first time in Dame Dollar’s City Edition kit.

Miami Heat

Miami are throwing it back in their 35th anniversary. These jerseys will remind you of the Alonzo Mourning days when the Heat and Knicks used to battle in the playoffs. The jerseys from the inaugural 1988 season have made a comeback in 2022/23.

Minnesota Twins

Sleek look for the Wolves this season who are going to be contenders this year. Let’s see if the new threads give them that extra push to take the team to new heights.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are taking their slogan of “fear the deer” to new heights. Their Statement Edition jerseys feature the Bucks antlers on each of the rib cages. It’s not the first time the Bucks have had the antlers on their jerseys. In 2020/21 they had antlers in the same spot.

Phoenix Suns

They Suns pulled out the dusk look for the new season. The black jerseys with sunset trimming will have Phoenix styling in the desert. Phoenix have been dominating the regular season. Will these jerseys be the good luck charm for the Suns in the playoffs?

San Antonio Spurs

The most visible feature of the Spurs jerseys is the letters SATX across the chest. The Spurs have always been a conservative franchise that didn’t Meddle too much with their classic black and white jerseys, but San Antonio switched it up this year. The motifs draped all over the new kits are a tip of the hat to the Mexican culture that has influenced the Spurs history.

Utah Jazz

It will be strange to see the Jazz play in their old school jerseys with out John Stockton running the pick and role with Karl Malone. The look actually dates back to the New Orleans days of the franchise, but the purple was introduced when the team moved to the midwest.

Washington Wizards

We all know the story of George Washington cutting down his father’s cherry tree. The pink jerseys are not exactly an homage to the first president of the United States, but rather the cherry blossoms that blanket the nation’s capital.