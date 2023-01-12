These Are The Events That Represented For The Culture At Art Basel 2022

Miami, FL: Dec 1st Mashonda Tifrere and Kenny Burns host a panel discussion on art. The event took … [+] place on Star Island at Escape Luxury Hospitality. Getty Images

Art Basel 2022 may be over, but the Euphoria surrounding Creators of color finally finding their place at the annual exhibition is still fresh in our thoughts.

For(bes) The Culture traveled to the scene to see who was paving the way for artists of color to get their work seen and appreciated. Here are some of our favorite events that successfully hit the mark and represented the culture.

SunChips ‘Be Your Own Wave’

On November 30 to December 2, 2022, luxury vacation home rentals, Escape, organized a Spectacular three-day activation at their exclusive star island Mansion to Honor their event division powered by SunChips “Be Your Own Wave” campaign.

Escape Luxury Hospitality, a full-service Hospitality firm based in Miami, has increased the size of its vacation rental business by establishing an exclusive division concentrating on unique luxury experiences. The goal of these partnerships is to bring together people from diverse cultural backgrounds through various experiences in the luxury market.

Escape teamed up with SunChips at Art Basel in light of their debut event. The event offered 15 underrepresented artists a platform to display their artwork inside Escape’s 21,000 square feet Waterfront mansion. The top three artists received the chance to design SunChips bags and advertising campaigns, both of which are scheduled to go on sale in 2023.

The day full of Black Excellence Featured a variety of social-themed interactions, live conversations conducted by well-known podcast celebrities, personalized Instagrammable stations, and art installations that created a luxurious atmosphere.

Mashonda Tifrere, the founder of ArtLeadHER and Art Genesis, an organization elevating women and diverse artists, curated the pop-up show which featured, House of Pod, a series of experiential activations launched by Pod Digital Media, the first multicultural podcast agency network.

“I’m proud to partner with SunChips on ‘Art Seen’. Their goals to encourage diversity in art and bring awareness to underrepresented talent, mirror my own,” states Tifrere.

Famous art collectors from the entertainment and art industries, as well as leading stylists and tastemakers, were among the attendees, which included: Angela Simmons, Lena Waithe, , Meghan Good, Wyclef, and Terrance J were notable Actors present.

Meta House

Meta is making investments in the artistic community and giving them the resources they need. Their focus is on expanding their capacity for genuine expression and connection in cutting-edge immersive mediums.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s video production company, SpringHill collaborated with Meta to co-host two days of community development, creative empowerment, and inspiration.

The event held at Miami Soho House, included virtual reality art galleries, a VR studio by YONK, interactive augmented reality murals by up-and-coming artist COVL, Giant sculptures, Reels workshops, and live performances that explored identity and cultural topics.

Art, music, libations, and Networking were all part of Meta House. The vibe brought together Gen-Zers seeking to make a name for themselves in the arts.

Thursday, November 30th:

Live painting with performance painter, David Garibaldi

Fireside conversation between David Garibaldi and SpringHill CMO Paul Rivera

Bashment opened with a DJ set at Soho Pool House

Headlining performance by Doja Cat at Soho Pool House

Friday, December 1st:

Culture Now, Culture Next Panel Feat:

Imani Ellis, (moderator) Founder of CultureCon & The Creative Collective NYC

Reyna Noriega, Visual Artist & Author

JN Silva, Multidisciplinary Artist, Photographer & NFT Creator

CJ Vega, Interactive Designer & Founder of Vega Studios

Kameron McCollough, Creative & Founder of Dusse and Hennypalooza

Coco & Breezy and Kitty Cash were Featured DJs during the day at the Pool House

Headlining performances from Elena Rose and first-time Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla

Miami Fl: Meta House at Miami Soho House, featuring Nuevo Norte AR a multipurpose mural embracing … [+] the 2D world and Web3 by D’ana Nunez, founder of COVL. Getty Images For Meta

For(bes) The Culture had the opportunity to speak with COVL founder D’ana Nunez. Nunez partnered with Meta on Nuevo Norte (New North) an AR mural display. The mixed reality installation — named after the street she grew up on in Puerto Rico — is an exploration of how artists can tap into their identity, culture and community in the Metaverse

The LatinX founder is exploring to expand upon a world of color and Fantasy for artists and art lovers alike. COVL reflects on her heritage and love for Storytelling through art. The Multidisciplinary artist is on a mission to help skeptics of color understand the power of the art world and web3.

Miami Fl: COVL founder D’ana Nunez at Meta House, collaborated with META on Nuevo Norte, a virtual … [+] world paying Homage to her Puerto Rican roots while embracing AR as an art medium Getty Images For Meta

As a Latina woman, just breaking into art space COVL looks to incorporate more multisensory experiences like the one she presented at META House, in an effort to expose her community to the world of art.

The installation was a perfect example of the merging of physical art and Web3. While most people have access to a cell phone versus a virtual headset — like the Oculus Quest device — through the AR extension, Meta Horizon World allows you to experience the first-of-its kind medium via your phones camera while on Instagram or Facebook.

“In my own community back in Puerto Rico many people don’t have access to a stable internet connection. I’m working to bring access and those resources to my community through events and activations like this one with Meta,” says Nunez.

Laquan Smith Private Dressing Suite

During Art Basel, renowned fashion designer LaQuan Smith and guests toasted with Crown Royal Apple at an intimate event. The occasion provided an opportunity to Honor the designer’s eponymous label as well as his ability to Honor the modern woman and her capacity to remain fluid throughout fashion.

Miami provided the ideal setting for capturing Smith’s brand’s brazen approach. Smith greeted me in a private suite with a wall full of his collection from various seasons, alongside his brand director Kyle Bryan.

We sipped on a “Regal Fashioned ” —- served by Crown Royal Apple —- a contemporary take on the old-fashioned cocktail, while Smith spoke to me about my personal style and how I prefer to feel in my clothes.

Smith and Bryan personally selected a few outfits for me to try on that were tailored to meet my personality. First, a gold sequin mini dress that suited my Curves wonderfully, then a two-piece fluorescent pink sequined turtleneck top and high waisted pants, and finally, a red leather corset top paired with a caramel-brown cargo pants with zippers and strings, that I believed it fit my particular flair. It had the perfect vibe to catch my mood during Art Basel; flirtatious, playful, and daring to push boundaries.

Smith discussed his collaboration with Crown Royal Apple and how it is bridging the gap between fashion and art.

“Crown Royal Apple has always supported Black Talent and Black creativity. Being on this Art Basel journey with them has allowed me to give my VIP guests a really special treatment inside my dressing suite. We tried on clothes and sipped on some amazing specialty cocktails. Some guests have already sent their loved ones the gift of Crown Royal Apple from the collaboration,” adds Smith.

Although the fashion and art industries frequently overlap, according to Smith, there isn’t enough communication between the two.

“Both Worlds thrive on the new——but we also value tradition and history. I believe we should highlight marginalized communities in both areas and focus on raising the next generation to be better than we were,” shares Smith.