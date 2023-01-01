These are our favorite Southeast Texas art exhibitions from 2022
As the year draws to a close, every publication pulls out its annual “best-of” lists of movies, TV shows, songs, Tweets or what have you in an attempt to put themselves forward as an arbiter of taste. Why should the Beaumont Enterprise be any different? Or at least, why should I be any different?
Southeast Texas has a fine visual arts scene, which is my particular beat, so I thought I’d revisit my favorite exhibitions from the year. These are in chronological order, and the list does not imply that shows not on the list were not worth seeing. In fact, as usual, there were a lot of art excellent exhibitions, both big and small, during 2022.