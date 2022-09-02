These are just some of the household names coming to Harrogate for the famous literature festival

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2022 – One of the many highlights is sure to be a Literary Lunch with guest host Susie Dent.

The return of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival Promises – as always – a stellar line-up of literary names in the beautifully intimate setting of the town’s Crown Hotel.

This year the names include Antiques Roadshow’s Ronnie Archer-Morgan, President of the Supreme Court Lady Hale, star of The Great British Dig Dr Chloë Duckworth and Countdown’s Susie Dent, who will be the star of a literary lunch.

A Celebration of great writing and leading thinkers in a relaxed and hospitable atmosphere, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has been picked out as “one of the UK’s best Literary Festivals” by Harpers Bazaar and “one of the Top 3 Literary Festivals in the UK” by the Guardian.

It’s true that past Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival have boasted famous guests such as Sarah Ferguson; Duchess of York; former Prime Minister David Cameron, Michael Morpurgo, Dame Jenni Murrray and Lord Melvyn Bragg,

But the festival champions up-and-coming talent as well as attracting best-selling authors, influential politicians, historians, comedians and stars of the screen.

First launched in 2012 by Harrogate International Festivals, its sponsors Raworths Solicitors have played a key part in the event’s success.

Running from October 20-23, more big names and enthralling events will be announced in the weeks to come.