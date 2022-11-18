These 9 apps can help you have fun on the course

These are the best golf apps of 2022. GOLF

It’s the Smartphone age, which means as much as your grandparents may hate it, there are plenty of apps for your phone or smartwatch that can help you on the golf course.

Whether it be helping you get a yardage quickly, knowing the rules, organizing a game or tracking your statistics, most of these apps are both legal for tournament play and can add to an enjoyable experience on the course.

Scroll down for the full list of must-have golf apps for 2022. (GolfLogix and Chirp are Affiliates of GOLF.com.)

Golf Logix GolfLogix is ​​the pioneer of Golf GPS and for the past 22 years over 5 million Golfers all around the world continuously trust its groundbreaking technology to guide them on the course. Download

Fairgame Fairgame is a newcomer to the golf app world and is essentially a social media app for golfers. It was co-founded by Adam Scott. It allows users to connect with Golfers across the country and keep track of games, bets and scores. Download

Arccos Caddy Arccos Caddie allows you to utilize Arccos Golf’s sensors to track all kinds of stats from driving distance, to greens in regulation or Strokes Gained: Putting. You’ll need a set of sensors attached to your clubs, which costs around $200. Download

The Official Rules of Golf Gone are the days of calling in the pro shop for a ruling. The USGA’s official rule book app contains the Player’s Edition of the Rules of Golf, the Full Rules of Golf and the Official Guide to the Rules of Golf. Download

Chirp Golf As featured in GOLF Magazine, Chirp Golf is a free-to-play golf game for fans of the PGA Tour. Simply make your daily, weekly, and LIVE shot-by-shot Picks to win cash and prizes from golf’s top brands. Download

The Grint TheGrint is the leading golf app for Handicap, GPS, and Scoring. Link your GHIN number and manage your handicap, post scores & improve your game with tools for scoring, stats, and a GPS rangefinder for pretty much every course in the world. Download

The Stack App The Stack App provides customized variable inertia speed training — the most efficient way to increase clubhead speed. The algorithms that power the dynamic programming come from years of research by Dr. Sasho MacKenzie. Download

V1 Golf The leading video golf swing analysis & lesson app that empowers Golfers to improve their golf swing and so much more, now with a new, more modern interface and improved workflows. Download

MyTaylorMade+ Get the Tour experience in the palm of your hand with personalized coaching, access to exclusive equipment, shot tracking capabilities and data-driven insights. The MyTaylorMade+ app offers three subscription tiers for its extensive premium features, including personalized instruction, exclusive products, data-driven Insights and more. Download