These 6 Bluetooth speakers belong in your golf gear Arsenal

These cool Bluetooth speakers are multi-functional.

Playing music during a round has quickly become a widely-accepted practice, making Portable Bluetooth speakers a newly-essential piece of golf gear.

Depending on your needs, there are plenty of great models to choose from.

Buyer's Guide: Best Golf Speakers of 2022

GOLF Editors





Some speakers double as GPS distance-measuring devices. Others adhere easily to your golf cart or bag, while still others open Beverages or even come with a detachable tumbler! (We’re looking at you, Vibe!)

But no matter your preference, you can’t go wrong with any of the options below — some of which are on sale for a limited time.

Check them out in detail, and click the link to add to cart so you can start enjoying your favorite tunes ASAP! For more great gear for your game, take a browse through the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

G-ROK Wireless Golf Speaker $99.99 Product Description In The Box Videos FAQ The Ultimate easy-to-use golf speaker. Portable bluetooth golf cart speakers that instantly stick to a golf cart and other metal surfaces. This rugged iPX7 Waterproof & Dustproof wireless Portable speaker is perfect to take on and off the course. The G-ROK will provide you with 24-hour battery life, 30 Foot range of wireless quality sound, and one heck of a powerful magnetic hold to your golf cart. This speaker is a must-have for all golfers! Easy to use Magnetic Mounting iPX7 waterproof and dustproof Rugged drop-resistant construction (5 ft) 24 hours of play time Built-in speaker phone Wireless up to 30 ft Optional Micro SD Card stores up to 5,000 songs G-ROK Speaker with built in Twist Lock and Magnets Removable Aluminum Hook (for storing or hanging on golf bag) Aux cable for connecting to non-wireless devices USB power cord Instruction manual

Blue Tees The Player Magnetic Speaker $129.99 The next generation Utility golf speaker designed for the Everyday golfer. Delivering a deep rich audio experience, along with premium features engineered to elevate your round.

VIBE – 18oz Tumbler With Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker $39.95 Whether it's some white claws and Fergie by the pool or Luke Combs and Coronas by the beach, the VIBE is the good times tumbler. It's time you got a tumbler for something you enjoy, one that lets you set the pace and decide the mood with your own drinks and your favorite music. The VIBE Tumbler is the same design you know, and love reimagined in 12 breathtaking colors. With the addition of a detachable waterproof hi-fidelity speaker the VIBE lets you create your perfect combination of drinks and music to fit your daily vibe. Find Your VIBE

Precision Pro S1 Smart $129.99 The S1 Smart GPS GOLF Speaker is a connected bluetooth speaker offering smart GPS GOLF connectivity to the PRECISION PRO GPS GOLF APP.

Puma PopTop Mini $39.99 Sound ON! PUMA's new PopTop Mini Bluetooth Speaker delivers quality sound from the course to the beach and anywhere the music takes you. Featuring Bluetooth streaming technology and dual pairing capabilities, this water, dust and shockproof speaker comes in a sleek, pocket-friendly design, with the perfect leash accessory to attach to your golf bag. The added bonus, a built-in ball marker and bottle opener. So head to the course, crack open a cold one and let the fun begin.

Puma Pop Top Bluetooth $130 Puma's Pop Top Bluetooth speaker is perfect for golfers who enjoy listening to their favorite tunes on the links. It delivers premium sound from the course to the beach, poolside, or anywhere the music may take you. Benefits for the golfer include wireless connection with 10 hours of battery life, a built-in bottle opener, a ball marker, and a golf bag metal hook. Additional benefits to enjoy include a portable size that fits in a cup holder, dual speaker pairing capabilities, phone charging capabilities, and a stretchable strap when you need to hold your phone in place.