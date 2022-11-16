These 5 stylish golf jackets will keep you warm and cozy all winter

Shop our selection of cool and cozy jackets. Courtesy

Buying a warm winter jacket can be a significant investment, so why not choose one that can pull double duty as both a lifestyle garment and a warm and functional piece of golf apparel? That’s a no-brainer!

The five jackets below all fit the bill. Not only are they packed with the latest technology to make them both warm and comfortable for 18 holes and beyond, they also look on-trend, with cool, puffer-style features.

Check out the jackets in detail below, and click the link to purchase yours today. And to browse more stylish gear for your game, scroll through the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop — your Ultimate source for the latest gear for your game, all in one convenient place.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Sun Mountain Granite II Reversible $219.99 Granite II is not just another puffy jacket. It is lightweight, windproof, and reversible. Granite features 37.5 insulation, retaining body heat as well as Accelerating vapor movement, controlling overheating and preventing Moisture build-up. 37.5 technology is permanent and never washes out. Buy Now View Product

Cricket Hybrid Puffer $179 The Hybrid Puffer is made of quilted material and fleece. The front panels are filled, keeping you warm without bulkiness. The jacket is equipped with zip pockets to secure your valuables and features full zip closure with a raised collar. Buy Now View Product

TravisMathew Bite The Bullet $154.95 TM’s Bite The Bullet jacket is equipped with pockets for accessories and hand warming. It features full zip closure for easy on and off and a raised collar for additional coverage. The jacket is constructed with LifeStyle fabrication, offering 4 way stretch and easy Wash and wear. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Everest Flux SoftShell Hooded Novelty Print Jacket $395 The Everest Flux is a 2.5 layer jacket with ThermoPlume fill, providing warmth during cold weather. The soft shell is designed with a novelty print for a fashionable finish. Featured details include a hood with adjustable bungee, a raised collar for additional coverage, zip pockets to secure personal items, and quilted arms to keep you in style. Buy Now View Product

Sun Mountain Colter II Hooded Wind Jacket $149.99 The Sun Mountain Colter II Wind Jacket is designed with 37.5 insulation, retaining body heat as well as accelerating vapor movement, controlling overheating and preventing Moisture build-up. 37.5 technology is permanent and never washes out. In addition to windproof construction, Colter is also lightweight, water resistant, and offers 4 way stretch. Design details include an adjustable insulated hood, strategically placed stretch panels, and pockets for personal items/accessories. Buy Now View Product