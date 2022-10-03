These 5 Picks are both flattering and fashionable

Need a stylish on-course staple? Try a golf dress.

The golf dress has made a major comeback in recent years. What was once an admittedly bland item is now a dynamic, performance-minded piece of golf apparel, ideal for rounds that require an immediate (and ideally stylish) appearance elsewhere.

Modern iterations of the golf dress run the gamut between super-sporty and ultra-feminine. But most importantly, all are flattering and functional.

Check out some of our favorites below, and for more fashionable finds, click through the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Renwick Polo Dress $95 The New Renwick Polo Dress is a stylish new outfit for all the lady golfers looking for a cute dress to wear out golfing. This great outfit is made of 100% cotton and is comfortable and fashionable anywhere Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg Jillian 3D Golf $175 JL’s Jillian golf dress creates a nice shaping look with its A-shape design. It is made with 3D effect fabric with knitted in Bridges for fashionable styling on and off the golf course. Additional design details include sleeveless construction, 2 zip side pockets to secure accessories, and inner shorts for extra coverage. Jillian is built with firm stretch and offers moisture transporting to keep the skin free from sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

Adidas Colorblock $67.97 The New Adidas Colorblock dress is designed with lux, stretch fabric. It’s comfortable and stylish so you can wear it on and off the course. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg Issa Print Golf $145 Issa features a chunky collar, a woven placket, 3 button closure and side slits. It is finished with an Argyle pattern and soft pique knitted fabric. Issa is equipped with inner shorts to provide extra coverage when needed. The fabric is enhanced to provide moisture transport, keeping the skin free from sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

CALIA Women’s Golf Mixed Media Sleeveless Dress $110 This stylish silhouette from CALIA features perforated fabric on the upper and backside to improve airflow and keep you cool and undershort pockets for extra coverage on the course. buy now