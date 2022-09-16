These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade

The 2022-23 NBA season is just 32 days away from Friday, but there will still likely be plenty more transactions as teams finalize their rosters for the new season.

Russell Westbrook has been a very hot topic over the offseason, but he still currently remains on the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Recently, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic (h/t NBACentral)reported that the Lakers, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets discussed a four-team trade before Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

