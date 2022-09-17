These 4 cities are perfectly suited for a pro team

Sports unite communities. No matter what level of play, people go out to support their city through local teams. Whether it is an NBA organization, a high school football team in the middle of Ohio, or a second-division soccer team in the outskirts of Manchester, rooting for the same club has become one of the most effective glues that bind people together.

Fans make playing more exciting for teams and athletes, giving them a bigger reason to play well. Other than the urge to leave victorious, the pressure that comes with representing a fanbase and making sure you don’t embarrass your supporters is one of the biggest driving forces for players to perform.

This holds true for all sports leagues around the world, including the NBA. Time and time again, we see the bonds that form between teams and the cities they play for. Players recognize how much their work matters to the people in their area codes and reciprocate the love they receive from their fan bases.

I’ll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee until we build the team to a Championship level team.. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 17, 2014

NBA Expansion Honorable Mentions: Honolulu, Las Vegas, Vancouver & St. Louis

Unfortunately, not all cities have the luxury of an NBA team. With the league’s 30 teams spanning across 20 states and 28 cities, it is hard not to look at other locations that would make good homes and fan bases for a basketball franchise. Although the league adding expansion teams is a long shot as of today, some cities prove to be good candidates to house an NBA team.