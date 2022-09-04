These 3 Teams Led The NBA In Rebounds Per Game Last Season

There are still 45 days left in the offseason, so it’s a good time to look back on key trends and stats from last season.

One of the most important stats in all of basketball is rebounds.

When a team rebounds the ball at a high rate, it can lead to more possessions and more chances to score.

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks were the three best rebounding teams in the NBA during the regular season.

