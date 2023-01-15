These 21 players are now trade eligible

As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, an important date has now come allowing for more trade flexibility around the league.

Beginning today, January 15th, 2023, roughly 5% of the NBA’s players are now eligible to be traded. This followed the December 15th marker when over 16% of the league’s players — those who signed their deals during the 2022-23 official league year — became trade-eligible.

For those who became eligible today, there are a few bits of criteria that the players must have met in order to qualify.

According to HoopsRumors, these players re-signed with their previous team this offseason and received a raise of at least 20% while their team was over the cap using some form of Bird rights (Bird or Early Bird) to sign them.

Which NBA players are now eligible to be traded?

Brooklyn Nets

Nic Claxton has been one of the most improved players in the NBA this season and is almost certainly off-limits in any deal unless the Nets are able to receive a star in return and include him in the package.

Charlotte Hornets

Cody Martin has played just seven games this season due to a knee injury. Prior to that, he proved himself a valuable wing and could be available at the trade deadline, although perhaps the Hornets prefer to rehab his trade value and move him in the offseason.

Chicago Bulls

There are few situations in the NBA this year as volatile as the Chicago Bulls this season. Beginning with high aspirations, the Bulls quickly fell towards the bottom of the East as Zach LaVine grew increasingly frustrated, and trade Rumors surrounded the entire team. They then went on a three-game winning streak with impressive wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, and all looked well again.

Now having lost three in a row, they look back to square one and could still potentially implode at the deadline.

Denver Nuggets

Vlatko Čančar has provided some positive value in a limited role for the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. Expect his spot on the team to remain safe for now.

Golden State Warriors

There is next to no situation in which the Warriors would move Looney. He’s been far too important to what success the Warriors have had and what they hope to build towards with Steph Curry returning to the lineup.

Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate will likely have his list of suitors at the NBA trade deadline, but Houston has held pretty firmly on a high price tag for all of their sought-after veterans; it will likely remain that case with Tate.

Los Angeles Clippers

Batum is likely safe from trade talks, but Amir Coffey may be included as the Clippers aim to use any assets they have left to improve their roster, specifically at center.

Memphis Grizzlies

Tyus Jones is an institution in Memphis. After trading away De’Anthony Melton and seeing how that deal played out, it’s difficult to envision a scenario in which they trade Jones.

Miami Heat

Dewayne Dedmon

Victor Oladipo *

It is unlikely for the Miami Heat to move other of these players as they’re hoping to add Talent at the NBA trade deadline.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to make a move at the deadline. That move will not include Bobby Portis, but it could involve Jordan Nwora, who has occasionally found his name in the rumor mill.

New York Knicks

Unless the Knicks trade for a star center (KAT), Mitchell Robinson will continue to defend the paint for New York.

Oklahoma City Thunder

With the Thunder looking far more improved than many thought possible, barring a truly impressive offer, expect Lu Dort to remain in OKC past the NBA’s trade deadline.

Orlando Magic

Mo Bamba is a young two-way big who is about to enter free agency. He will certainly be on the market as the deadline approaches, but the Magic will not simply give him away.

Phoenix Suns

Ah, yes, the curious case of Deandre Ayton. The Suns’ star big man signed a max offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this offseason but had that sheet matched by his own Phoenix Suns. Now, thanks to a myriad of injuries, the Suns find themselves in 10th place in the Western Conference and face some difficult decisions at the NBA trade deadline. Could they flip Ayton for another star? Or perhaps draft compensation to focus on next season?

It is important to note that not only can Ayton veto any trade, but he also cannot be traded to the Indiana Pacers — the team that signed him to an offer sheet — this season.

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic

Anfernee Simons

Unless Damian Lillard gives his blessing and the Blazers are able to land a star, Anfernee Simons is safe at the deadline. That is not the case for Jusuf Nurkic.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are reportedly looking to move anything that’s not nailed down. That includes Chris Boucher.

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal will once again continue his “honorable” decision to play for the team that drafted him, paid him more than any other team could, and celebrates him as if he’s a top 30 player in the NBA.

Like Victor Oladipo and Deandre Ayton, Bradley Beal can veto any trade this season.