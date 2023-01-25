These 2 committed recruits will attend Junior Day

The Auburn football program is gearing up for a big recruiting weekend on the Plains. With the class of 2023 mostly set in stone, the Tigers’ coaching staff are turning their attention to the prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Over 20 recruits have confirmed that they will be in attendance this weekend, and the list continues to grow. One of the attendees is the Tigers’ Lone commit in the class of 2024, Moody cornerback A’Mon Lane. Several other attendees have also committed to a program, but not Auburn football. Will this weekend lay the groundwork for potential multiple flips?

The first committed prospect checking out the Plains this weekend is 4-star defensive back Zion Ferguson out of Gainesville, GA. Ferguson was originally offered by the Bryan Hars staff last year, but has been re-offered by the new staff as well. The DB committed to Brian Kelly and LSU in early September 2022, but is clearly keeping his options open.

Also attending the Tigers’ junior day is 4-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick. He committed to Georgia in early November of last year, but Auburn football is not giving up on locking down the LB, especially because he is the #3 Recruit out of the state of Alabama in the 2024 class.

Riddick put up crazy stats during the 2022 season at Chilton County High, racking up 109 tackles with 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass break-ups, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. Needless to say, this LB is going to be one to watch as he moves up to the Collegiate level.

Both of these prospects committed to LSU and Georgia respectively while Bryan Harsin was in charge at Auburn. It’s possible that getting to know Hugh Freeze and the new staff, in addition to getting to see the new football performance center, could give Ferguson and Riddick something to think about.