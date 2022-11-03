These 13 incredible gigs will fill you with envy

There are few things that beat these golf-related full-time gigs. Getty Images

The game is filled with colorful characters, many of whom play essential roles in the creation, development and maintenance of the courses we play, the Clubs we swing, even the drinks we enjoy at the round’s end.

Good jobs all, but which are the very best?

In search of that answer, we polled our staff and industry contacts to identify some of the coolest and most fun gigs in the golf space.

From a course architect and equipment designer to a bartender, helicopter pilot and golf-course pooch, check out our Picks below. Click each link to learn much more about each candidate’s role and how they landed in it, or check out the whole collection of jobs here.

The Pinehurst bartender

Sheila Wilson, the bartender at Pinehurst’s Cradle Crossing, has seen and heard it all. So, yes, she has one of golf’s best jobs.

Sheila Wilson, the bartender at Pinehurst’s Cradle Crossing, and Emmitt Smith. Courtesy of Sheila Wilson

The golf apparel company executive

As a key player at Travis Mathew, Ben Donnelly has a dream gig, especially if you like golf, surfing and schmoozing with celebs.

The golf museum curator

Spending your days surrounded by the history of golf is every bit as fun as it sounds. Just ask Hilary Cronheim of the USGA.

TaylorMade Content Creator

As TaylorMade’s lead content creator, Ollie Neglerio often illuminates a more playful side of the game’s top players.

Ollie Neglerio is on the job. Courtesy

Luxury helicopter pilot

Why drive to your next bucket-list golf adventure when you can have someone fly you there? Chris Shiel is your man.

Titleist club Builder

As the Titleist Vokey wedge rep on the PGA Tour, Aaron Dill is one of the most recognized and trusted club technicians on the planet.

Starter at St. Andrews

It’s one of the nerviest and happiest places in golf: the 1st tee at St. Andrews’ Old Course. It’s also home to one of golf’s best jobs.

The starter at the Old Course Courtesy

Superintendent’s dog

It’s hard to imagine how the staff and membership at Fiddlesticks CC in South Florida would manage if a regular named Ruby weren’t around.

Course architect

As one of the few female course architects, Christine Fraser knows the value of feeling welcome. It’s her mission to help others feel the same.

Ping Gold Putter Vault Guardian

Longtime Ping staffer Lesa Clarke oversees what is surely the most valuable collection of putters in existence.

Social media content creator

Roger Steele went from quitting golf to becoming one of its most popular content creators. Just don’t call him an “influencer.”

Callaway Imagineer

Jim Seluga pulls some important gear levers at one of the most forward-thinking brands in the golf equipment industry.

Course photographer

Photographer Evan Schiller gets paid to visit the best and most exclusive golf courses. Here’s what he does when he gets there.