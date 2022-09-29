Therese Hession won first state Finals 50 years ago

She was deemed a “whiz kid” as a junior, vying for a Women’s golf title at the Country Club of Indianapolis. Another IndyStar article called her a 14-year-old prodigy. She was competing for titles at golf tournaments all summer long.

During the 1973 Indiana Women’s Golf Association tournament, Therese Hession sank a 15-foot putt for eagle on a par-5, 428-yard hole.

Later that month, she shot a 78 to qualify for the Indiana Girls Golf Association tournament — in conditions where “weekend rains had left casual water in the traps and fairways so thick it was necessary to play by winter rule,” IndyStar wrote. Her closest competition? Lori Garbacz, who had won the event the previous year. Hession bested her by seven strokes.

Hession won the title days later. IndyStar described the “shy Hillcrest blond, who carries a rabbit’s foot in her golf bag” as “playing like a computer.”

Therese Hession won first state Finals 50 years ago

What she accomplished on an October weekend later in the year didn’t receive nearly as much fanfare, but was a Monumental moment — she was the medalist of the first IHSAA girls golf state tournament for Indianapolis Ladywood-St. Agnes (which would later merge with Cathedral High School), shooting an 81.

Therese Hession is pictured in the 1974 IHSAA girls golf state championship program for winning 1973 low medalist honors.

She doesn’t remember much from the event 50 years ago. She can’t dissect long drives or key putts that pushed her to the top of the leaderboard. What does she remember? How happy she and her teammates were to be there.

“I remember very vividly scouring around school, trying to find a fourth player so we could have a team,” she said. “We got our health teacher, Jan Vandenbark, to serve as the coach. We were off and running.”

The bond with her teammates was strong.

“I don’t remember a ton about finals, other than that we were so excited and proud,” she said. “When we won, I remember hoisting that trophy. I do remember having a ceremony back at the school to recognize our accomplishment.”

The Ladywood-St. Agnes girls golf team is pictured in the 1974 IHSAA girls golf state championship program for winning the 1973 team title.

The next year, after several of the team’s players graduated, she recruited more — like Mary Beth Collins, her best friend. Collins had never played golf before. But Hession told her she could do it for free. She was sold.

“We definitely thought a lot about being a team — not so much as individuals playing, but more as a team,” Hession said. “That was our goal, and we were going to make that happen.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button