There’s Still Time To Catch Fall Festivals In The Middletown Area

MIDDLETOWN, NJ — Fall is a great time to get outside in Middletown and take in the rich offering of festivals.

Fall is also the season for corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple orchard visits. Here are a few Festivals and events in and around Middletown worth putting on the calendar:

October 18: Adult Indoor Volleyball 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM @ Croydon Hall Be social and get active! Coed teams picked weekly. Drop-ins welcome! More Details October 19: Fall Youth Dodgeball 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM @ Croydon Hall Get ready to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge again! Your child will have a blast playing after-school with their friends. Co-ed teams picked weekly. More Details

October 29: Halloween Hullabaloo 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM @Poricy Park Celebrate Halloween with the annual Hullabaloo at beautiful Poricy Park! More Details This spooktacular evening presented by Middletown Recreation and the Middletown Arts Center includes a costume contest, cartooning with the Doodle Dude, fall activities, a mechanical Pumpkin, open historic Farmhouse & Barn, hayrides, goodies and more! Tick-or-treat bags to the first 300 kids at the event. Parking available at Fairview Fields with shuttle service provided. Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022Time: 4:00-6:00pmLocation: Poricy Park, 345 Oak Hill Rd, Red BankFee: Free for all! Registration recommended.