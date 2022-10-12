‘There’s Only One Goal, Get The Win’: Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Tackle JJ Pegues on Facing Former Team

OXFORD, Miss., — The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are the second-best team in the SEC West going into their Week 7 Matchup with the Auburn Tigers and will be playing to maintain their perfect record.

This is also a bit of a grudge match for the Rebels, as they haven’t managed to beat the Tigers since the 2015 regular season.

Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues spent his first two collegiate seasons with Auburn before deciding to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back in January and become a Rebel.

The Oxford, Miss., native met with the media Tuesday after practice and talked about what the upcoming game versus his former team means to him.

