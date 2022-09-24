“There’s only 8 truly Incredible NBA Franchises to own” — Bill Simmons explains his $4.7 billion Prediction for the Phoenix Suns – Basketball Network

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns

After a lot of pressure from all sides, most importantly the sponsors, Robert Sarver decided to sell the Phoenix Suns (and Mercury). Ramona Shelbourne already mentioned the biggest names possible as potential bidders – Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Laurene Jobs, to name a few. The first predictions that came out had the Suns around $2.5 to $3 billion. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons thinks it’s gonna be a lot more than that.

