There’s more to the December arts scene than the holidays

Welcome Scrooges and Grinches! We are here for you!

If you say bah Humbug to the “Nutcracker,” why not try something for our zero-Christmas December arts guide? We have pop queens, kung fu divas, South African choirs, and more.

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” now through Dec. 18, Lyric Stage

Is intense awkwardness part of your holiday tradition? Yes? OK, this might be a holiday show. “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a play-within-a-play with a drama society attempting a fictional whodunit. But the society is full of awful actors and inept stagehands. It’s both a love letter to the theater and a hilarious disaster. Come early, come often, just know if you sit close that the cast turns the spit-take into an Olympic sport.

“Six,” now through Dec. 31, Emerson Colonial Theatre

“Six” turns upon the irony that Henry VIII would be a mere footnote without his wives. If you find this an Odd idea on which to build a Broadway show, let this complex, controversial, subversive pop masterwork change your mind. Writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss reinvented the form in the age of “Aladdin” to “School of Rock.” Expect pop glory, dark humor, tears, rage, dancing, and one wonderful parody of German electronic music.

Beabadoobee, Dec. 4, Roadrunner

This Philippines-born, London-raised singer-songwriter-guitarist went from online stardom in the Pandemic to the biggest thing in indie pop, or dream folk, or pop rock, or whatever you want to label this ace talent.

Soweto Gospel Choir, Dec. 9, Berklee Performance Center

Clap, snap, stomp and shout along with South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir. This feel-good program titled “Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming” will bring together African and American musical influences, Gospel and pop, show tunes and soulful sounds from a thousand miles away.

The Ballroom Thieves, Dec. 10, Sinclair

The Ballroom Thieves spent much of the Pandemic working through big questions and heavy emotions, and falling in love with Harry Styles. Existential conundrums about wearing “laughter like a bad disguise” and a Harry Styles infatuation run through the Ballroom Thieves fourth album, “Clouds.” It’s pop, it’s folk, it’s tame, it’s wild. Come for the song about Styles, stay for the Lonely harmonies and cello.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Dec. 23 – 31, Brattle Theatre, Cambridge

Give Michele Yeoh an Oscar, and a Nobel Prize in kung fu, and a MacArthur Genius grant for Awesomeness for her work in this film. I guess this movie is about Christmas because it’s about everything everywhere all at once, but it’s also about family, the immigration experience, the theory of the multiverse, forgiveness, and kung fu. Oh, also give Jamie Lee Curtis an Oscar too. And Stephanie Hsu needs one as well.