There’s “Chatter In League Circles” 1 NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss This Weekend

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

The Nathaniel Hackett era could be coming to a close before it ever really got started.

The Broncos have gotten off to a rough start after making some huge splashes in the offseason. But according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, if Denver doesn’t leave London with a win, Hackett could be left on the tarmac.

Things are already feeling sticky in Denver for first-year Coach Hackett. There’s even chatter in some league circles that his job could be on the line with this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London … I’m not sure I fully buy that Sunday is a make-or-break game for Hackett, because it would be absolutely bizarre for a non-Urban Meyer head coach to be fired at the Midway point of his first season. But things haven’t gone well there, and if the Broncos fall to 2-6, it wouldn’t surprise me to see some sort of action, like a call for some changes on the staff or a rearrangement of responsibilities.

This isn’t the first we’re hearing about Hackett’s job security (or lack thereof). Leading up to the week, Whispers surrounding his footing as HC were already starting to bubble up.