There’s “Chatter In League Circles” 1 NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss This Weekend

A general view of the Denver Broncos stadium.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

The Nathaniel Hackett era could be coming to a close before it ever really got started.

The Broncos have gotten off to a rough start after making some huge splashes in the offseason. But according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, if Denver doesn’t leave London with a win, Hackett could be left on the tarmac.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button