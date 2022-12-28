There’s a New Tour in the Official World Golf Ranking But It’s Not LIV Golf

As the professional golf world awaits a decision from the Official World Golf Ranking on LIV Golf’s eligibility, the organization announced the inclusion of a different tour into the system: the Gira de Golf Profesional de Mexicana.

The Mexico developmental tour conducts tournaments over 54 holes with a 36-hole cut. It hosts a Qualifying school, giving local and regional players a shot to earn membership each year. Throughout the pandemic, the tour hosted events in collaboration with the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, a tour which provides direct access to the PGA Tour.

