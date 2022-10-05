There’s a new art gallery at Canal Center Plaza in Old Town North

A new art gallery in Old Town North will celebrate its grand opening with an event showcasing a number of Alexandria artists.

Starting on October 8 (Saturday), the Old Town Arts Alliance will celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month at the Canal Center Plaza (44 Canal Center) in the new Old Town North Arts District.

The Party For The Arts will be held from 4 to 7 pm, and will feature performances on multiple outdoor stages and a special art exhibit at the new gallery.

“The goals of this event are to provide a Collaborative platform to promote the city’s arts and culture sector as it recovers from the pandemic, and to highlight the arts’ power to inspire, spark change, and contribute to a vibrant, thriving and inclusive city ,” according to an Old Town Arts Alliance release.

Participants at the event include:

Yellow Door Concert Series Sextet

Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic

Principle Gallery

Kyo Gallery

Local Motion Dance Project

The Art League

The Athenaeum

Galactic Panther Gallery

Alexandria Harmonizers

Torpedo Factory Art Center

MetroStage

Arts On The Horizon

Alexandria Citizens Band

Del Ray Artisans

Artspire

Upcycle Creative Reuse Center

Heard Arts Program

Courtesy image