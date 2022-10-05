There’s a new art gallery at Canal Center Plaza in Old Town North
A new art gallery in Old Town North will celebrate its grand opening with an event showcasing a number of Alexandria artists.
Starting on October 8 (Saturday), the Old Town Arts Alliance will celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month at the Canal Center Plaza (44 Canal Center) in the new Old Town North Arts District.
The Party For The Arts will be held from 4 to 7 pm, and will feature performances on multiple outdoor stages and a special art exhibit at the new gallery.
“The goals of this event are to provide a Collaborative platform to promote the city’s arts and culture sector as it recovers from the pandemic, and to highlight the arts’ power to inspire, spark change, and contribute to a vibrant, thriving and inclusive city ,” according to an Old Town Arts Alliance release.
Participants at the event include:
- Yellow Door Concert Series Sextet
- Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic
- Principle Gallery
- Kyo Gallery
- Local Motion Dance Project
- The Art League
- The Athenaeum
- Galactic Panther Gallery
- Alexandria Harmonizers
- Torpedo Factory Art Center
- MetroStage
- Arts On The Horizon
- Alexandria Citizens Band
- Del Ray Artisans
- Artspire
- Upcycle Creative Reuse Center
- Heard Arts Program
Courtesy image
