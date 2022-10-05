There’s a new art gallery at Canal Center Plaza in Old Town North

A new art gallery in Old Town North will celebrate its grand opening with an event showcasing a number of Alexandria artists.

Starting on October 8 (Saturday), the Old Town Arts Alliance will celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month at the Canal Center Plaza (44 Canal Center) in the new Old Town North Arts District.

The Party For The Arts will be held from 4 to 7 pm, and will feature performances on multiple outdoor stages and a special art exhibit at the new gallery.

“The goals of this event are to provide a Collaborative platform to promote the city’s arts and culture sector as it recovers from the pandemic, and to highlight the arts’ power to inspire, spark change, and contribute to a vibrant, thriving and inclusive city ,” according to an Old Town Arts Alliance release.

Participants at the event include:

  • Yellow Door Concert Series Sextet
  • Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic
  • Principle Gallery
  • Kyo Gallery
  • Local Motion Dance Project
  • The Art League
  • The Athenaeum
  • Galactic Panther Gallery
  • Alexandria Harmonizers
  • Torpedo Factory Art Center
  • MetroStage
  • Arts On The Horizon
  • Alexandria Citizens Band
  • Del Ray Artisans
  • Artspire
  • Upcycle Creative Reuse Center
  • Heard Arts Program

