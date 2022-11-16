There’s a changing of the guard in Texas high school volleyball

This will seem like an odd UIL volleyball state tournament. Lovejoy is missing.

This is a team that had dominated Class 5A, winning three consecutive state titles and amassing a record of 116-11 over the last three years while going undefeated in 2020. Lovejoy had been to state 12 times in the last 14 years, winning nine state titles in that span.

Only two other teams in UIL history had won three straight state titles in the UIL’s second-largest classification. It hadn’t been done since Dumas accomplished the feat from 1988 to 1990.

But Lovejoy was beaten in the Class 5A Region II semifinals this season, losing to Frisco Wakeland, the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Wakeland then turned around and was swept in the regional final by Frisco Reedy, a team it had beaten twice in district play.

That sent Reedy — a team playing just its seventh season of varsity volleyball — to the state tournament for the first time. Reedy became the first Frisco ISD volleyball team to ever make it to state.

“It means a ton,” Reedy Coach Katie Rudd said. “Not only are we playing for Reedy volleyball, but we’re playing for Frisco ISD as well. We’re playing for all of the girls that have played in this program since 2015. We’re representing so many other people than just Reedy volleyball.”

The Torch has been passed to a new group of 5A powerhouses, as Colleyville Heritage and Montgomery Lake Creek will also make their state tournament debuts. Liberty Hill, the other 5A semifinalist, is at state for the first time since 2017 and is looking for its first state title.

“I think there has definitely been a changing of the guard,” Colleyville Heritage Coach Josh McKinney said. “There is a ton of parity in 5A, and there are a whole bunch of talented teams who could be sitting here right now. I think that’s probably going to continue over the next couple of years.”

The Keller volleyball team celebrates a four-set win over Prosper in the Class 6A Region I final on Nov. 12, 2022. (Greg Riddle)

Parity exists in 6A as well. Keller had never been to state until making it in 2021 and 2022, nationally ranked Katy Tompkins is at state for the first time, and the last two 6A state Champions — Katy Seven Lakes and San Antonio Brandeis — were both eliminated in the second round of the Playoffs this year.

Club volleyball has played a huge role in that. More and more Athletes statewide are playing elite-level volleyball year-round, and the Dallas area has been home to America’s best, with Madfrog winning three USA Volleyball national titles this year and Madfrog, TAV, Drive Nation and Skyline all having teams ranked among the top 20 in the Nation in the 16, 17 or 18 age groups by PrepVolleyball.

“A lot of the top clubs in the country, not just North Texas, are in this area,” McKinney said. “When you have the amount of Talent that we have spread out over D-FW, it makes for an exciting time.”

The American Volleyball Coaches Association just released its All-American teams a week ago, and 51 players from Texas were recognized, including 20 from Dallas-area schools. There were 35 Texas schools represented on that list, but only four — Keller, Katy Tompkins, The Woodlands and Frisco Reedy — will be playing at the state tournament.

Dallas-area teams have won 19 state titles over the last 14 years. None of those teams are at state this year, so it will be up to Keller, Frisco Reedy, Colleyville Heritage and Aubrey to extend that dominance. All four are looking for their first state title.

“There is a lot of Talent all over the state, so I think it’s pretty fair game for everyone,” said Colleyville Heritage senior setter Morgan Howard, who has signed with Louisiana-Monroe. “The skill level in this area is really high.”

Reedy played a JV season when it first opened in 2015, then played its first varsity season in 2016, finishing 24-12. Reedy (27-13) has had plenty of Talent throughout its brief history, sending 17 Athletes on to play in college — including four in this year’s senior class — and finishing with more than 20 wins five times.

Reedy reached the regional final last year before losing to Lovejoy. This year, Lovejoy experienced its earliest playoff exit since losing in the regional semifinals in 2013.

Colleyville Heritage couldn’t get over the hump with All-American Anna Walsh, pictured, in the early 2010s. But this year’s team has the chance to make history. (Matt Strasen / Special Contributor)

“It for sure felt very different not meeting up with Lovejoy and instead meeting Wakeland,” said Reedy’s Halle Schroder, an Honorable mention AVCA All-American outside hitter who has signed with Boston College. “It was a crazy turn of events, but I feel some of us would have rather played Wakeland since we lost to them previously.

“What has made this team so good is, as we’ve gone through the season, we’ve kept getting closer as a team. Our connection has gotten better, and our level of play has increased a ton.”

Colleyville Heritage had come agonizingly close to making it to state in the past, losing in regional Finals in 2017, 2013 and 2012. The 2012 and 2013 teams Featured first-team All-American Anna Walsh, and Colleyville Heritage has had six all-state selections over the past five years, but it finally broke through this year with a team led by Houston signee Ella Busey, Howard and sophomore Suli Davis.

Busey and Davis both missed time during the season with injuries, including Busey having to overcome a broken finger and knee problems. But the 41-7 team will take a 21-match winning streak into Friday’s 5A semifinals.

“It was exciting for me to see that our entire team is really good, and without two of our players, everyone is able to step up and still be amazing,” Busey said. “It made me hopeful that we could get to the state championship.”

On Twitter: @DMNGregRiddle

