The Fate of Tiger Woods for next year is still up in the air. There is a lot of speculation as to whether Woods will return and how many tournaments he will play. According to the great golfer, he only intends to play the majors.

It will be interesting to see what happens. Colin Montgomerie recalled Woods’ Adventure at St Andrew’s this year. “That was the time,” Montgomerie said on the Bunkered podcast. “Stand on that bridge, start waving, and everyone goes, ‘So, is that it?’ ‘Yeah, it is.’

It would have been a Glorious way to go. The stands were full, the world’s TV cameras – from all Continents – were on him, he’s walking up there on his own, Tears were in his eyes, obviously, you can’t beat that walk.

I’ve done it myself. When the stands are full, you can’t beat that walk. I tell you what, that is a special, special arena. It’s a theatre. That was the time for Tiger to say, ‘OK, I bow out. Why go on? Go out at the top.

It’s something that very few can do.”

Colin Montgomery is Tiger Woods

Montgomerie is not optimistic about Woods winning the 83rd PGA Tour title. In his opinion, Woods’ form needs time to improve since he is not the player he used to be.

“I don’t see him doing that. People will say, ‘Oh, come on, Monty.’ Listen, yes, he’s great. But Tiger doesn’t have to now just get back to the standard he was performing at then. He has to improve it.

The standard is improving all the time, and there’s not one or two guys that can beat him now. There’s 22 guys that can beat him. So, it’s Tiger trying to get not back to where he was but to get to a standard he’s never been at before and I don’t think that’s possible.

I can’t see that happening. I’d love it to happen because it’s great for the game. I would love him to win. But I just can’t see it happening.”