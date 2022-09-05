There would be no injustice if Newcastle goal was awarded as Tyrick Mitchell PUSHES Joe Willock
CHRIS FOY: There would have been no injustice if the Newcastle Winner had been awarded after Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell appears to PUSH Newcastle’s Joe Willock into Vicente Guaita before VAR disallowed the goal
- Newcastle were denied a goal after VAR ruled Vicente Guaita was impeded
- However on closer inspection Tyrick Mitchell pushes Joe Willock into Guaita
- The goal should therefore have stood but Michael Salisbury agreed with VAR
Newcastle were initially awarded a goal by Michael Salisbury after a cross was bundled into the net, and being a goal it is automatically checked by the VAR, in this case Lee Mason.
Mason sees — and it is very clear — that Newcastle’s Joe Willock collides with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita before the ball crosses the line, and he feels the referee has made a clear and obvious error.
Michael Salisbury went to the monitor and agreed with the VAR and disallowed the goal.
Newcastle thought they had the lead through Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal, but it was chalked off
Eddie Howe has insisted his team were robbed of a legitimate goal against Crystal Palace
If you look closely, however, there is a push by Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell into Willock, who flies into the goalkeeper.
Had the goal stood Palace could have had no complaints
.