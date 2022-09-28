“There Was No Option to Work at… McDonald’s”: 5x NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Got Real on Growing Up With Drugs, Death or Jail Being His Only Options

Dennis Rodman became a global icon for several different reasons. It wasn’t just his unworldly rebounds that got the attention of the crowds. Notably, his off-court persona rose his popularity to the next level. A party animal, The Worm’s life was on a fast track. However, the two-time Defensive Player of The Year wasn’t always a man of the people.

Rodman’s life now was far different from his childhood. His upcoming was rough. At the age of just three, his father left his family. Growing up with his mother and two sisters, the 61-year-old never felt the love of his mother. The tough times made Rodman shy and introverted. While many might not be able to picture the Chicago Bulls Legend being that way, circumstances had pushed him to believe he had no future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During an interview for his ’30 for 30′ documentary, Rodman revealed the only options that arose after a traumatic childhood. And it included death, drug dealing, or being in prison.

How basketball saved Dennis Rodman

Rodman’s early life was a series of catastrophic events. Before his Hall of Fame career in the NBA, Rodman was cut from his high school basketball team. Moreover, a chance to redeem himself went away when he quit college after just 14 games. His mother showed him the door after basketball initially failed him. As his life was falling apart, Rodman saw just three choices in front of him.

DIVE DEEPER

“I Was Afraid to Be Around Guys”: 5X NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Opened Up on His Struggles with Childhood Trauma

Speaking to Jackie MacMullan, Rodman shared the tragic side of his life. The eccentric was once left with some dark choices in his head. Dennis Rodman opened up and said: “I thought I would be in jail, I thought I’d be a drug dealer, or be dead. Those were my options. There was no option to go play video games, no option to work at Jack in the Box, McDonald’s.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(Mike Nelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Giving up would have been easy. However, the NBA superstar would change his life around by believing in his one talent, playing basketball. Rodman revamped himself into becoming the bad boy the world knows today. Winning five championships and being a key part of two dynasties, Rodman became an icon. Winning two DPOYs and eight All-Defensive Team selections later, he undoubtedly goes down as one of the Greatest defensive specialists in the history of basketball.

WATCH THIS STORY: 10 things Chicago Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman can’t live without

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Life threw all it had at the bad boy, but there was no quit in Rodman. Basketball gave his life purpose and the Hall of Famer made sure to give it the respect it deserves.

What is your favorite memory of Dennis Rodman? Share your thoughts in the comments below.