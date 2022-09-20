There May Be No Stopping Zion Williamson After This

Weight has always been a concern for Zion Williamson. He was big in high school and at Duke, he played at 285. He’s always been a curiosity for people because it’s hard to believe someone with his build could also jump higher and run faster than anyone else he competed with.

He’s had some unfortunate injuries in the NBA, missing all of last year, but according to his trainer, Jasper Bibbs, Williamson has trained extremely hard and has transformed his body. Bibbs says this about his star client:

“We focused on Addressing body composition — his body weight, body fat, etc. — while maintaining and improving flexibility, strength and power. We also focused on improving his overall fitness…In the process, he’s improved athletically. I truly think he’s a better athlete now than he was before…He’s had a daily commitment during the summer, waking up early for 5 am workouts and coming back for 7 pm workouts. They did it just like clockwork. The key was him buying in and realizing the plan was working and seeing the results.”

Up until recently, Williamson could just overpower everyone but he seems to have realized that not only is that limited at this level, but not being in top shape was hurting him.

This NBA season is looking like it’ll be – pardon the expression – a ton of fun.