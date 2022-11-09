Theranos Whistleblower Erika Cheung to speak at Faulkner Performing Arts Center

Erika Cheung is one of the key whistleblowers who reported Theranos’ false medical tests to federal regulators. Since then, Cheung co-founded and is the executive director of Ethics in Entrepreneurship, a non-profit that develops resources and ethical training for future tech leaders to learn how to recognize and take action on ethical problems. She is also the program director of Betatron, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Hong Kong. Cheung’s in-person event will be from 6-7 pm today, Nov. 9, at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center and live via Zoom.

Please register here for the event (in-person and online).

The speaker series is produced by the Walton College Business Integrity Leadership Initiative and focuses on foundational business ethics principles that create trust in business and society at large. Each speaker series is accompanied by a book of the semester.

The Fall 2022 Let’s Talk program is focused on the principle of speaking up and voicing your values. The program teaches you how to speak up when something seems wrong and create a culture where people are empowered to do just that. The program provides real-life examples of what taking action looks like from two high-profile whistleblowers, Sherron Watkins, Enron whistleblower, and Cheung. These speakers will share what they learned from their experiences to help prepare you to act when and if you face similar ethical dilemmas in the future.

About the Business Integrity Leadership Initiative: The initiative strives to Foster a culture of Integrity and promote thought leadership and inquiry among scholars, students, and business leaders to address the ethical challenges inherent in our increasingly complex business world. To learn more about our Let’s Talk program and to watch or listen to our video and podcast series, visit the Business Integrity Leadership Initiative website.