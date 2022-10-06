Theo Pinson rule over bench players standing, explained

It’s extremely rare to see a rule change or a point of emphasis named after an NBA player. It’s even rarer to see that happen with a player who isn’t an All-Star.

But here we are. The NBA’s new Theo Pinson rule is in full effect.

The Mavs’ guard has been solidified forever in NBA history. Not as a player who had a particularly spectacular moment on the court, but as the martyr who caused the league to take bench decorum more seriously than it probably should.

That’s a totally bizarre position to be in, but it’s also accurate. Let me explain.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery