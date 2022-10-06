Theo Pinson rule over bench players standing, explained
It’s extremely rare to see a rule change or a point of emphasis named after an NBA player. It’s even rarer to see that happen with a player who isn’t an All-Star.
But here we are. The NBA’s new Theo Pinson rule is in full effect.
The Mavs’ guard has been solidified forever in NBA history. Not as a player who had a particularly spectacular moment on the court, but as the martyr who caused the league to take bench decorum more seriously than it probably should.
That’s a totally bizarre position to be in, but it’s also accurate. Let me explain.
It’s essentially the NBA’s promise to cut down on team bench celebrations this season.
Remember all those Moments over the years when teams would go crazy after a Spectacular play in the height of the action of a game? It’d be awesome, right? What a moment.
But then, the players would just stand there off the bench. And they’d stand. And they’d stand some more. They’d basically be up throughout the game until it ended.
That last part is what the NBA is snuffing out with their new “point of emphasis.”
Monty McCutchen, the league’s head of referee development and training, explained the new point of emphasis here.
See below for Part 3 of the 2022-23 Points of Education video (narrated by SVP, Head of Referee Development and Training Monty McCutchen), which provides examples and guidance regarding Bench Conduct and Respect For The Game: pic.twitter.com/i98dHOjuW6
— NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 26, 2022
“Players who are not in the game are not permitted to stand on the playing court at any time, for any reason.”
And if they do? They’ll swiftly be handed a technical foul. Especially if they’re distracting players in any way.
Yes. They tricked Steph Curry into passing him the ball once.
That’s bad. Extremely bad. It completely disrupts play and gives the bench an unfair advantage.
Yup. And the thing about it is these rules aren’t even new. The NBA has always held these standards for their players. USA TODAY’s Jeff Zilgitt explained during the Pinson incident last year:
“League rules state players during a game must remain seated while the ball is in play, except to react spontaneously to a notable play or report to the scorer’s table to check into the game; players not in the game may not remain standing at or away from the team’s bench during game action; and bench players are prohibited from distracting opponents in an unsportsmanlike manner during game action.”
Teams just didn’t Abide by them — Mostly because the rules weren’t Heavily enforced. Now, though? They are. And heavy fines are attached.
Yup. You know how the league gets with points of emphasis in the preseason. They’re going to be all over it. We’ve already seen this happen a couple of times.
here is the NBA’s new bench Celebration encroachment rule being enforced on Thomas Bryant.https://t.co/N9ZNWWKtVd pic.twitter.com/tUZ45jI2NW
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 6, 2022
Heat bench gave a warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — for standing during the course of play. Second warning is a technical foul.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 4, 2022
We’ll see how long it lasts. But it’s certainly a thing right now. And your favorite team better be careful out here.
