Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock Lose Bet

Former UNC Basketball players Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock lost a friendly bet with their Mavericks Assistant Sean Sweeney when Notre Dame beat the Tar Heels.

Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock were so confident in the UNC football team that they made a friendly wager with Dallas Mavericks assistant, and Notre Dame fan Sean Sweeney. The Tar Heels lost to Notre Dame 45-32. The results of their wager were tweeted by the Dallas Mavericks.

While it might be difficult to see former Tar Heels in Notre Dame gear, check out that video and particularly Bullock draining corner threes. We can appreciate the good fun amount the Mavericks and especially Bullock and Pinson always support their alma mater.

Let’s take a quick look at Bullock and Pinson’s paths to the Mavericks from my earlier post about Tar Heels in the NBA.

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock enters his tenth year in the NBA as a vital member of the Dallas Mavericks. Bullock was originally drafted in the first round (25th pick) by the Los Angeles Clippers. He has spent seasons with the Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. For his career, Bullock has averaged eight points, three rebounds, and one assist per game.

Theo Pinson

Maybe the most remarkable story of the pro-Tar Heels is that of Theo Pinson. He is currently a member of the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. He signed as a free agent with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018 and has also played with the New York Knicks. There is talk that Pinson could be a regular rotation player for the Mavericks this upcoming season. For his career, Pinson has averaged three points, one rebound, and one assist per game.

Dallas will be among the top teams in the NBA again this season.

