Theater Scrapbook to present ‘Junie B. Jones Jr’ this weekend | Entertainment

WESTERLY — “Junie B. Jones Jr.,” the witty and charming show featuring a book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich, will come alive this weekend when Westerly’s Theater Scrapbook presents its seventh annual fall musical at the Westerly Middle School auditorium.

Local students have been cast in the play, which was adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of best-selling books by Barbara Park and is being presented in association with Westerly Middle School on Friday and Saturday.

The musical follows the adventures of a precocious little girl named Junie B., nervously facing the beginning of first grade.

The audience is invited to join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store. To begin with, Junie’s best friend, Lucille, has found new best friends, then Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly Cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.

Theater Scrapbook is a youth theater company that offers free after-school enrichment programs and tuition-based Camps for schools and organizations in the local school districts and surrounding communities.