Theater Harrisburg names Sankofa, Chang, Sirotin as Arts Awards recipients

Several Pillars of the Harrisburg arts community have been named recipients of the annual “Arts Awards.”

Sankofa African American Theater Co. and Ya-Ting Chang and Peter Sirotin, co-directors of Market Square Concerts, will receive the 29th Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region awards, according to Sponsor and Organizer Theater Harrisburg.

Sankofa will receive the “award to an organization, company or group,” while Chang and Sirotin will receive the “award to an individual.”

Founded in 2017, Sankofa’s mission is to Engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around African American history, culture and perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theater, according to Theater Harrisburg.

Chang and Sirotin are distinguished musicians, music educators, collaborators and arts administrators. They also have been artists in residence and Adjunct instructors at Messiah University since 2002. Sirotin has served as concertmaster of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra since 2011.

The Awards will be presented during a Theatrical Gala at the Whitaker Center on May 20. The event is open to the public, and proceeds benefit Theater Harrisburg. Additional details and information about reservations will be forthcoming at www.theatreharrisbug.com/artsawards.

Theater Harrisburg has honored artists, groups and organizations by bestowing the “Arts Awards” since 1989. Earlier this year, following a two-year Pandemic delay, TheBurg received the 28th annual award, along with Jeff Woodruff, long-time executive director of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra.

