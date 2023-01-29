The York Literature Festival is back – with David Dimbleby and Juno Dawson

It’s every literature lover’s favorite time of year – as York Literature Festival Returns for 2023.

More than 20 events will be held throughout March at Venues across the city – including York St John University, St Peter’s School, The Crescent and York Explore Library and Archive.

We’ve put together a guide of eight exciting events happening at this year’s festival, such as events with bestselling authors Juno Dawson and Julia Armfieldbroadcasting Legend David Dimbleby and children’s workshops and activities.

Rob O’Connor, chair of the York Literature Festival, said: “Our target is to bring a varied and engaging program of literary events to York and, once again, we feel we have succeeded.

“In 2023 the program has been extended more widely across the month of March and the whole festival team is excited to host these events in our wonderful city. Come and join us!”

For more information and to see the full program of events, visit the York Literature Festival website.

Highlights

The Life of Crime, with Martin Edwards Martin Edwards won the highest honor in UK crime writing, the CWA Diamond Dagger, for his outstanding contribution to the genre. He is President of the Detection Club, a former Chair of the CWA, Consultant to the British Library’s Crime Classics and even Captain of the series Champions in Christmas University Challenge 2022! At this event he will be discussing his own career as a novelist, short story author and editor, as well as his acclaimed history of crime fiction, The Life of Crime, and how to craft a great crime novel. York Explore Library and Archives, Library Square, Museum Street, YO1 7DS

York Explore Library and Archives, Library Square, Museum Street, YO1 7DS Thurs 2 Mar

Thurs 2 Mar 6 p.m

6 p.m £8

£8 Tickets

Our Wives Under the Sea: Julia Armfield in Conversation It is with great pleasure that we officially launch this year’s festival with acclaimed author Julia Armfield. Julia is a fiction writer and the author of the novel Our Wives Under The Seaas well as the short story collection salt slow. Our Wives Under The Sea is Julia’s debut novel. It’s a story of falling in love, loss, grief, and what life there is in the deep, deep sea. At this launch event, Julia will be in conversation with Professor Abi Curtis from York St John University about her work and her influences. Come and join one of the UK’s finest contemporary writers. York St John University, Creative Centre, Lord Mayor’s Walk, YO31 7EX

York St John University, Creative Centre, Lord Mayor’s Walk, YO31 7EX Sat 11 Mar

Sat 11 Mar 7 p.m

7 p.m £8

£8 Tickets

Julia Armfield (left) and Juno Dawson (right)

York St John University, Creative Centre, Lord Mayor’s Walk, YO31 7EX Thurs 16 Mar

Thurs 16 Mar 7 p.m

7 p.m £8

£8 Tickets

PP Arnold

Soul Survivor: PP Arnold in Conversation PP Arnold is an American-born soul legend known for chart hits “The First Cut Is the Deepest” and “Angel of the Morning”. Her career stretches across more than fifty years of pop and rock ‘n’ roll history. In her recent book Soul Survivor, PP Arnold documents the musical Highs and personal Lows of her extraordinary life, including the bigotry and abuse experienced as a young black woman growing up in the music industry on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1960s and ’70s, as well as the Temptations and trappings that accompany fame and success. The Crescent Community Venue, 8 The Crescent, York, YO24 1AW

The Crescent Community Venue, 8 The Crescent, York, YO24 1AW Sat 18 Mar

Sat 18 Mar 1:30 p.m

1:30 p.m £15

£15 Tickets

Say Yes to the Small Press! Continuing a tradition that started with the first York Literature Festival in March 2007, this year’s festival is proud to host Say Yes to the Small Press, a drop-in fair highlighting local publishing talent. Join us as local presses, both new and more established, gather to share author readings and display their excellent offerings. Books will be on sale too. Expect contributions from: Scran Press, Stairwell Books, Whimsical Publishing Press, Ram Eye Press, Ergi Press, Forge Zine, Bitterleaf Books, Acid Bath Publishing and Missive Mag, among others. Hungate Reading Café, Hungate, Bellerby Court, York, YO1 7AF

Hungate Reading Café, Hungate, Bellerby Court, York, YO1 7AF Sun 19 Mar

Sun 19 Mar 4-7pm

4-7pm Free – just drop in

Free – just drop in More info

Godkiller, with Hannah Kaner Hannah Kaner is a Northumbrian Writer living in Scotland. She works as a senior digital consultant in Edinburgh, delivering digital healthcare, tools, and services for the public sector. She is inspired by world mythologies, angry women, speculative fiction, and the stories we tell ourselves about being human. Godkiller is her debut novel, the first part of a blazing epic fantasy trilogy. Hannah will be in conversation with Dr Rob O’Connor, chairman of York Literature Festival. York Explore Library and Archives, Library Square, Museum Street, YO1 7DS

York Explore Library and Archives, Library Square, Museum Street, YO1 7DS Support 21 Mar

Support 21 Mar 6 p.m

6 p.m £5

£5 Tickets

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA

Keep Talking: A Broadcasting Life, with David Dimbleby David Dimbleby will reflect on his 50-year career at the BBC taking us behind the scenes of some of the biggest moments in British broadcasting. David Dimbleby is a broadcasting legend and has interviewed prime ministers and presidents, made award-winning documentaries, chaired Question Time for 25 years, and anchored the BBC’s live coverage of historic national and world events. Keep Talking is David’s wry look at his own extraordinary career, and the people, events and controversies he has encountered along the way. St Peter’s School, Clifton, York, YO30 6AB

St Peter’s School, Clifton, York, YO30 6AB Support 21 Mar

Support 21 Mar 7 p.m

7 p.m £12

£12 Tickets